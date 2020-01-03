Should Richmond leaders have the authority to decide the fate of the Confederate monuments lining Monument Avenue?
The Richmond City Council will deliver its third answer to that question in 25 months at a special meeting scheduled Monday. The council is slated to weigh a resolution requesting control of the statutes from the Virginia General Assembly.
“As local legislators, we should want to have local control to decide our fate on any topic,” said Michael Jones, the 9th District Councilman who put forward the resolution.
A longstanding state law limits local governments' power to remove or modify war memorials. Attempts to overturn the law in recent years, following a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in August 2017, have failed. The Democratic led efforts met resistance in what was then a Republican-controlled General Assembly.
Democrats will control the statehouse for the first time in nearly three decades when the General Assembly convenes next week. Proponents of removing or contextualizing the monuments – Jones among them – expect the upcoming session to spell changes for the state law that has protected them.
At the local level, Jones has led the push on the issue. He has said he views the statues as symbols of racism and white supremacy that need to be removed. He has proposed a similar resolution twice before, arguing that city leaders are in no position to lead a public reckoning about the statues if they can’t decide to change or remove them.
The council rejected Jones’ two previous attempts, in December 2017 and October 2018. His third bid appears headed for a split vote Monday.
The representative for most of Monument Avenue, Kimberly Gray, said she won’t support a resolution she called “divisive.” She questioned Jones’ motives in putting the measure forward for a third time, calling it “political gesturing.”
Separately, Gray introduced a resolution seeking city support for a coalition of citizens that want to build a monument honoring the 14 African American soldiers awarded the Medal of Honor for their bravery at the Battle of New Market Heights in Henrico County.
“I’m interested in telling a more complete history,” she said.
Jones has said the Democratic takeover at the General Assembly prompted his current attempt to sway his colleagues on the matter. Asked for a response to Gray’s comments, he said: “Someone who supports the monuments standing will say anything to the contrary is divisive.”
Andreas Addison, who also represents a portion of Monument Avenue, said Friday he was on the fence about the measure. Addison, who represents the 1st District, also participated in Mayor Levar Stoney’s Monument Avenue Commission.
The commission recommended removing the statue honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis. It also recommended, among other things, adding context to four other statues on the famous Richmond street.
Addison said he was weighing how the council could take steps toward following through on the commission’s work.
“It could be a step in that direction,” he said of Jones’ resolution.
Three others – Council Vice President Chris Hilbert, 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larson and 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell – did not return requests for an interview Friday. Each has voted against the measure twice in the past.
Supporting Jones’ resolution is 5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch and 6th District Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. Council President Cynthia Newbille supported Jones’ previous bid.
The council is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
