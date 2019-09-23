A City Hall administrator linked to a nepotism scandal that led to the firing of Richmond’s top administrator has received the City Council’s unanimous blessing to temporarily fill her former boss’s post.
Mayor Levar Stoney fired then-Chief Administrative Officer Selena Cuffee-Glenn last week after an investigation by the city’s inspector general found that five of her relatives obtained jobs with city departments that she oversaw. With the critical post vacant, Stoney tapped Cuffee-Glenn’s closest deputy, Lenora Reid, for the job.
On Monday, with no discussion, the council unanimously approved Reid’s interim appointment at its first meeting since the investigation’s findings were released Wednesday.
“We all want a highly efficient, effective, well-managed local government, and we want rules, regulations and policies to be adhered to. We have full expectation that, if there’s any deviation, the mayor will address that on the administrative side. He’s addressed it. We’ve responded,” said Cynthia Newbille, the council’s president.
Reid — who had been the city’s deputy chief administrative officer for finance and administration since 2015 — oversaw the Department of Human Resources during the period in which the hires of Cuffee-Glenn’s relatives took place. Investigators found that Reid spoke with one of Cuffee-Glenn’s second cousins about a job in the Finance Department, which she also oversaw, prior to that person’s hire.
In July, Reid renewed the provisional employment of three of Cuffee-Glenn’s relatives, before the substance of the investigation could be made public. She said she believed the hires complied with city protocols and that she did not discuss them with Cuffee-Glenn.
Prior to coming to Richmond, Reid and Cuffee-Glenn worked together for years in Suffolk. In 2015, when then-Mayor Dwight C. Jones hired Cuffee-Glenn as the city’s top administrator, Reid followed close behind.
Once in Richmond, Reid helped lead a turnaround of the city’s Finance Department, which had failed to meet financial reporting deadlines set by the state amid turnover and issues with the implementation of new accounting software.
Council members said Reid’s interim appointment would provide continuity as the administration conducts a search for the position.
“Right now, we need to make sure that the city continues to move forward and the [comprehensive annual financial report] is on time,” said Councilman Michael Jones, the 9th District representative, referring to the annual accounting report the city must send the state later this year.
There is no timeline for the search for Cuffee-Glenn’s permanent replacement, said Lincoln Saunders, the mayor’s chief of staff.
“We’re going to move as quickly as possible to find the best person to serve the citizens of the city of Richmond,” Saunders told the council.
Other high-ranking city administrators who helped facilitate some of the hires of Cuffee-Glenn relatives remain employed by the city, including Department of Public Utilities Director Calvin Farr Jr., Department of Public Works Director Bobby Vincent Jr. and interim Department of Human Resources Director Karen Garland.
Farr declined comment Monday. Garland referred questions to a Stoney spokesman. Vincent previously referred questions about the report to the mayor’s press office.
While some council members expressed disappointment about the situation, some differentiated between Cuffee-Glenn’s role in the situation and that of administrators who answered to her, including Reid.
“It’s hard to point the finger at exactly one person, other than the former CAO,” said Councilman Andreas Addison, the 1st District representative.
In other business Monday, the council appointed Haskell C. Brown III as interim city attorney. Allen Jackson, who has held the role for the past nine years, will retire Nov. 1.
Stricken from the agenda was a proposed parking lease between the city and an entity associated with developer Louis Salomonsky. The lease would have tied up the city-owned property at 212 N. 18th St. — which could sit atop evidence of Shockoe Bottom’s history as a hub of the slave trade — for 40 years.
A council committee last week sharply criticized the Stoney administration’s plan for the property. After an outcry, Stoney tweeted that he would direct his recently formed Shockoe Alliance group to look into an archeological study of the parking lot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
How many family members are going to get hired?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.