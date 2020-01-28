One of the Richmond City Council's longest serving members will not seek another four-year term.
Third District representative Chris Hilbert is not running for reelection in November when his seat is on the ballot.
Though word of his intentions had trickled out in recent weeks, Hilbert made a formal announcement at Monday's meeting as his colleagues honored him with a pin for reaching the 15-year mark on the council. Hilbert has represented the 3rd District since 2005.
"The feeling I have this evening is one of overwhelming gratitude," Hilbert said.
His colleagues praised his contributions to the city and his district.
"You've been an exemplary leader, one that has shown a lot of toughness and tenacity and [the ability] to make tough decisions, and showing us that while, it's not easy, it's sometimes needed to face things head on," said Andreas Addison, the 1st District representative.
During his time on the nine-member council, Hilbert has often played the role of swing voter.
His support was key to the passage of a controversial economic development deal that brought the Washington Redskins training camp facility to the city back in 2013. On Monday night, he joined four other colleagues to form a majority that asked Mayor Levar Stoney to scrap the $1.5 billion Navy Hill plan that would replace the Richmond Coliseum and redevelop a swath of publicly owned downtown real estate.
The 3rd District encompasses Battery Park, Bellevue, Brookland Park, Gilpin Court, Ginter Park, the Chamberlayne Avenue Industrial Center and corridor, as well as Virginia Union University.
At least four people have already announced plans to run for the seat: Milondra Coleman, a teacher and president of the Richmond Education Association; Hassan Fountain, the founder of Fountain For Youth, a nonprofit; Willie Hilliard, president of the Brookland Park Area Business Association; and Elaine Summerfield, executive director of Richmond Opportunities Inc., a nonprofit.
