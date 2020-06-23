Two Richmond City Council members said Tuesday they will seek to prohibit police from using tear gas, rubber bullets and flashbang grenades in the city.
Michael Jones, the 9th District representative, and Stephanie Lynch, the 5th District representative, said they aim to introduce an ordinance on July 1 banning the weapons police have used repeatedly during Black Lives Matters protests over the last 26 days.
“They are tear gassing innocent civilians,” Jones said. “There are other ways to deescalate a crowd.”
The demonstrations, sparked by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, have produced frequent clashes between officers and protesters in Richmond over the last three and a half weeks. Tear gas has been a hallmark of many of those incidents, with officers launching canisters to break up crowds, enforce a curfew officials established or disperse unlawful assemblies police declared.
In the most high-profile incident so far, Richmond Police gassed a crowd of protesters gathered at the Robert E. Lee Monument in early June. The department initially defended the show of force with a publicly issued lie before later apologizing. The incident prompted a class action lawsuit.
Police have not since shelved the tactic. As they broke up a gathering outside of City Hall in the early hours of Tuesday morning, clouds of the gas hung so densely in the air that you could not see from one end of a block to the other, according to reporting from The Commonwealth Times.
Jones, Lynch and protesters say the gas and other weapons have escalated already high tensions at demonstrations focused on police brutality. In some instances, protesters have said police did not issue warnings before launching the gas or pepper spraying demonstrators, or that they resorted to the use of force with little or no provocation.
Police have defended their tactics, saying they have deployed tear gas and other “less lethal” weapons to counter projectiles protesters have thrown at them or other instances of law-breaking officers said they observed.
Richmond police charged a dozen people with unlawful assembly early Tuesday. One person also was served with a pending embezzlement charge and another was charged with four counts of assaulting a police officer.
A spokesman for the Richmond Police Department did not immediately respond to a request Tuesday afternoon for the number of times its officers have deployed tear gas, shot “less lethal” bullets or used flashbang grenades over the last month.
A Freedom of Information Act request for the department’s spending on the weapons is pending. Richmond Police on Tuesday said providing access to the invoices, among other requested documents, would take as many as 12 business days.
Jimmie Lee Jarvis said he has lost track of the number of times he has experienced tear gas and pepper spray while taking part in the protests.
With the gas comes a burning sensation in his mouth, nose and lungs. The face covering he wears to protect himself from COVID-19 provides little respite.
“At some point, your mask gets so soaked with the gas, with the chemicals, you have to take it off and get a clean one,” he said. “You can’t breathe.”
Others Jarvis has protested alongside have fared worse. He said he has seen people on the ground, crying and vomiting, debilitated by the gas. Street medics that aid the marchers have stepped in to help, putting themselves at risk of exposure.
Banned from use in warfare, international law permits the use of tear gas for “domestic riot control purposes,” under the Chemical Weapons Agreement that took effect in 1997. Some cities have suspended its use since protests began last month. A federal judge in Denver issued a temporary restraining order preventing its use there.
Exposure to the gas in large quantities can lead to long term health issues, like Glaucoma, blindness, severe chemical burns to the throat and lungs or respiratory failure that could result in death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, continued use of chemical irritants could fuel spread of the virus, six local doctors wrote in a letter to the Richmond Police department shared on social media Tuesday.
In an exchange during an electronic meeting of the City Council Monday, Jones asked Mayor Levar Stoney whether he would support “an immediate ban” on tear gas and other weapons.
“Any use of those tactics should be the final – it should be the last resort, the last resort only,” Stoney said. “I can defer to those at the Richmond Police Department. That should be only the last resort.”
Lynch, who alongside Jones was gassed while observing protests last week, said the weapons are inhumane. To her, their continued use will not ameliorate the situation, but instead, make matters worse.
“It’s seeming to have the opposite impact, and it’s seeming to incite more anger, not only for the protesters who are there, but for the community at large,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
Actually, the headline for this article should read as follows: "RICHMOND COUNCIL MEMBERS SEEK BAN OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, CROWD CONTROL AND PROTECTION OF OUR CITIZENS". City Hall needs a bulldozer.
“They are tear gassing innocent civilians,” Jones said. “There are other ways to deescalate a crowd.”
Mr. Jones how does one "de-escalate" a mob from an unlawful assembly? Do you have an idea?
just get rid of all those "evil" officers, and hire Barney Fife. annie pelfrey
I think it makes perfect sense that the police have an equal hand with the protesters, with both only having bricks, fire bombs and spit to throw at each other during confrontations. Period.
More insanity from a group, which has proven itself completely incapable of governing. After enabling mob rule for three weeks, now they want to send the police to belatedly enforce the law without the necessary equipment. Council should have to put on uniforms and play cop for a few days. Then see how they feel about rendering law enforcement totally vulnerable to the anarchists.
The Law and Order crowd loves police teargassing citizens....Especially when these citizens are protesting....Take back our city you all shout....Sweet Jeebus.... No Wonder You all love Trump...He's a fascist who hates the same people you do..
Lynch does not represent the views of most of her voters .. no one is surprised of Jones-a racist views. This is welcome news to the rioters and anarchist who are destroying our city. Maybe they will allow the police to use water pistols.
Nerf guns, bayonets and hand to hand combat. Back door defund the police!
This more than pure "rubbish". City of Richmond has ordinances / laws / rules that clearly do and can prohibit gatherings, obstruct traffic, illegally camping on City of Richmond property....the list goes on and on...….. Richmond Police clearly communicate too all they need to disband and move on......it is communicated several times...….it is and continues to totally ignored...…..those camping, obstructing traffic, illegal use of city property might as well as "moon the police"......and you Michael Jones & Lynch (are of the opinion you have the answers solutions / educated us please just exactly where and what did degrees did either yourself or Lynch get in "criminal justice". Oh, I guess the police could turn the fire hoses on them, but would that be inhumane...…...You both and others are "clueless".
The police need some way of controlling these idiots. Council has no way of knowing what is going on. They should be on site with their mouths shut and observe for themselves. Oh and by the way, police should use CS Gas, or as we called it in the Army, "Old Chicken Shi--." It will definitely make a believer out of you.
The anarchy continues helped by totally ineffective leadership at the city.
Are you kidding??? Let's see how you could control a group of unruly people who refuse to listen to your directions and throw bricks and rocks at you.
Absolutely right, Linda!! Great post. C’mon Jones....you and Lynch put on a uniform and do this difficult and dangerous job. Take away their anarchist controls, and let them get pummeled??!! You are disgusting. No...you’re a coward Jones...who only apparently see racism at every turn. Why don’t you look in the mirror? Like Michael Jackson’s old song “I’m looking at the man in the mirror...I’m asking him to change his ways”. That should be you Jones.
And, poor little Jimmie. He “acted the fool” by so-called protesting...and got treated like one. Go to work somewhere, You can get rewarded with a paycheck instead of some well earned police moron control tools.
Moss,
Awwww. Dang us liberals thinking that tear gassing our fellow citizens is a bad idea......I approve of banning tear gas....Call me a heathen....I'll still sleep well tonight.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.