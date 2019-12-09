A Richmond Councilman is renewing his push for local control of Richmond’s Confederate monuments.
Councilman Michael Jones said he will reintroduce a resolution at Monday night’s City Council meeting requesting the state grant Richmond authority over its statues. With Democrats now in control of the Virginia General Assembly, Jones said the request, if endorsed by the council, could win approval from state lawmakers.
“Having local control, that this paper affords, is the central – it’s central – to any actionable discussion. We can have no discussion without that authority,” Jones said in a press conference at City Hall, where he announced his plans.
State law limits local governments' power to remove or modify war memorials. Some localities have concluded that the law flatly prohibits taking down Confederate statues.
A white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in August 2017 prompted some state lawmakers to propose legislation that would empower localities to make their own decisions on the fate of Confederate statues. Those bills failed in what was then a Republican-controlled General Assembly.
Now, Democrats control the statehouse. Proponents of removing or contextualizing the monuments – Jones among them – believe the upcoming session could spell changes for the state law that has protected them.
This is Jones’ third attempt to pass such a resolution through the council. His colleagues rejected his two previous bids: one in December 2017 and October 2018.
On each bid, six of his colleagues opposed his resolution. Those were: 1st District Councilman Andreas Addison, 2nd District Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, Council Vice President Chris Hilbert, 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larson, former 5th District Councilman Parker Agelasto and 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell.
Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, who represents the 6th District, supported each of Jones’ previous resolutions. Council President Cynthia Newbille abstained on the original resolution but supported it the second time.
Jones is a proponent of removing the monuments, which he has said he views a symbol of racism and white supremacy. He framed his resolution as a choice for the council between racism and anti-racism.
“You’ve got to decide: Are you going to be racist or anti-racist? You can’t sit this one out and say you’re going to be race-neutral or non-racist, because, again, being a non-racist still allows you support racist ideas and policies.”
Jones said he hopes his resolution will pass through a council committee this month. He said he wants the full body will take action on it in January, as state lawmakers convene for the 2020 General Assembly session.
A spokesman for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he supported Jones resolution. A commission Stoney formed in 2017 recommended removing one of the Confederate statues that line Monument Avenue: the one depicting President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis.
The panel also recommended, among other things, adding context to four others statues that line the famous Richmond street: Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart and Stonewall Jackson and oceanographer Matthew Fontaine Maury, who served as a Confederate naval commander.
The council meets Monday at 6 p.m.
