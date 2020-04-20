A Richmond councilwoman has apologized for owning a racist figurine and displaying it in her home.
Councilwoman Reva Trammell posted a photo on Facebook over the weekend showing a caricature of an African American woman atop a kitchen cabinet in the background. She swiftly drew criticism on social media, including from her colleague on the City Council, 9th District representative Michael Jones.
“Google Racist Iconography and the ‘mammy’ jar that is in one of my colleagues house [sic] will come up,” tweeted Jones, referring to Trammell’s photo. “There is no excusing this away. Reva Trammel [sic] needs to give an account for this immediately …”
The caricature, referred to as a “mammy” or “mammie,” is a racist stereotype that proliferated through advertising and popular culture during the 19th and 20th centuries, according to Ferris State University’s Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia. The figurines and all manner of objects sporting the depiction are treated as collector’s items in some circles and passed down as keepsakes in some white families.
“During slavery, the mammy caricature was posited as proof that blacks — in this case, black women — were contented, even happy, as slaves. Her wide grin, hearty laughter, and loyal servitude were offered as evidence of the supposed humanity of the institution of slavery,” the museum’s website states.
Trammell deleted the photo after the criticism. She apologized Monday in a statement, saying she had owned the racist object for about 35 years after receiving it as gift.
“I never thought much about it, but I do now realize that it is a hurtful image to many people,” Trammell said. “For that reason, I have taken it down and discarded it. I apologize for the hurt I have caused.”
Calls to her cellphone went to voicemail Monday afternoon.
The racist figurine placed Trammell at the center of another controversy of her own making. Earlier this year, she called on the FBI to investigate Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration as her top political donor struggled to secure a building permit.
Trammell, who is white, has represented the council’s majority African American 8th District for more than 17 years. She cited her track record during her tenure as “one of deeply respecting my African-American 8th District family and all others,” according to her statement.
Her conduct at points during the current council term has raised eyebrows for some. She has bristled when colleagues have brought up race and policing and on three occasions opposed the city requesting control of its Confederate monuments from the state. Jones cited the latter in demanding an explanation from Trammell after the photo surfaced.
Trammell is seeking re-election to another four-year term on the council in November. Amy Wentz, an analyst for a software development company and first-time candidate for elective office, is running against her.
I've known Reva Trammelll for more than 25 years and there is not a racist bone in her body. Mr. Jones would be lucky to be half the representative that Ms. Trammell is, and might actually learn a thing or two about constituent services if he paid attention to Ms. Trammell, instead of attacking her at every turn. Shame on you and you call yourself a Christian!
Cheap shot, sucker punch between colleagues. A sit-down, face-to-face could’ve avoided what seems to be an intent to create hostility.
If you want to determine if someone is a racist, look into their heart.
With 18 years of selfless service to her citizens, no racist here, just a kind, loving person who is rightly adored by most of her citizens.
It seems that the real racist may be the preacher throwing stones.
