A Richmond councilwoman wants the FBI to investigate why her top political donor has not received approval to build a new subdivision in the South Richmond district she represents.
At the tail end of Monday's City Council meeting, Reva Trammell called for the nation’s top criminal justice agency to investigate Mayor Levar Stoney and two city departments due to a stalled 37-home development off Walmsley Boulevard in the 8th District.
“The Department of Permits and Inspections, The Department of Public Utilities and Mayor Levar Stoney has did [sic] everything to stop [the developer]," Trammell stated Monday night, reading from written remarks. "Tonight, I am announcing that I will be requesting that the FBI investigate these departments and Mayor Levar Stoney for possible illegal activity. I believe that there is corruption in this department and hopefully in the upcoming months maybe FBI will get to the bottom of this. This is the least we can do for our citizens and our developers. Enough is enough.”
The developer – Coalson Enterprises – gave Trammell $8,500 last year, according to campaign finance information made available through the Virginia Public Access Project. The sum is twice what any other donor has given her, and by far the largest donation reported by a council member last year.
Trammell did not disclose the donations as she read from written remarks.
By then, the council chambers had mostly cleared out. Trammell’s colleagues and council staffers who remained appeared perplexed by the turn of events. She declined to share the written statement with a reporter Monday night before leaving the council chambers.
Three calls to Trammell went unanswered Tuesday. Her voicemail box was full. Jackie Coalson, the developer, returned a call, but said he couldn’t talk about the matter until Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesman for Stoney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the mayor.
The permit center, based in Room 110 on the ground floor of City Hall, has been the subject of myriad complaints from developers and contractors, who have said delays and disorganization are common.
A critical audit of the operation last year found the office was plagued by many of the same issues identified in a similar top-to-bottom review a decade earlier. Auditors found that the office was understaffed 86% of the time during a yearlong period and failed to meet its own goal of turning 70% of permit requests around in a week or less.
Stoney has hired a new deputy chief administrative officer, Sharon Ebert, to improve its operations, as well as a new building commissioner, Jason Carangelo, to oversee it.
Monday wasn’t the first time Trammell has been publicly critical of the Stoney administration's handling of Coalson's project.
“Believe me, it’s been hell. It’s been hell. And he still has not got his permits,” Trammell said at a council meeting last October, before thanking the city’s interim chief administrative officer, Lenora Reid, for being responsive to concerns about the situation. “I pray that they’ll get their permits before they lose the funding.”
In two separate stints, Trammell has served more than 17 years on the council. She has clashed with Stoney during his tenure at City Hall, drawing criticism from some for the manner in which she has voiced her frustrations.
In one instance last year, Trammell questioned why Stoney had proposed a real estate tax increase when he did not own property in the city. In another, she publicly recited his and other top administrators’ cell phone numbers after she and other council members were told they could not contact city department heads directly.
Trammell is seeking reelection in November. So far, one person has filed paperwork to challenge her: Amy Wentz, an analyst for a software development company.
A spokesman for the FBI's Richmond office did not immediately return a call Tuesday.
Trammel's campaign donation certainly does nothing to gain the trust of the wider Richmond community regarding her accusations. This will just waste more of the city's money as those departments will have to spend time away from permits and focused on responding to the FBI's inquiry.
If Trump was involved you bet your life an investigation would happen—— but hey the FBI is in bed with the Democratic Party and I bet Hunter Biden is involved somewhere.
An acquaintance of mine who does business with the City describes the government as "aggressively incompetent." Getting an invoice paid is apparently an absolute nightmare.
