Councilwoman Kim Gray officially announced her bid for Richmond mayor on Sunday afternoon at Bar Solita to a crowd of nearly 100 people after sources confirmed her intent to run last month.
Gray has been one of Mayor Levar Stoney’s biggest critics in her tenure on City Council and said she will bring effectiveness and efficiency to the office.
“I will not leave the management of the city government to any bureaucrats, appointed or not, or to be directed by the biggest campaign donors,” Gray said. “The only boss I will have and have always had in my elected tenure is the people.”
Gray said her campaign’s success will rely on a grassroots movement and that making sure everyone has a seat at the table will rally support.
Gray’s announcement did not come with policy specifics because she said she is planning to sit down with community leaders across the city to build a platform and craft proposals through dialogues with residents.
Gray has deviated from Stoney on many key issues recently, including leading the charge to strike down the Navy Hill proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum and opposing increases on meal and real estate taxes.
In her time on City Council, she spearheaded efforts to rename the Boulevard to Arthur Ashe Boulevard after the tennis star and Richmond native.
Gray, 49, is also a Richmond native and was a Richmond School Board member from 2009 through 2016 when she won the 2nd District seat on the City Council.
Arthur Burton, a 2nd District resident and political activist who attended Sunday's event, said he was supporting Gray because she offers a pragmatic approach to governance and focuses on people's needs.
“I do believe that she listens and hears what everyone has to say and makes decisions accordingly even though sometimes those are tough decisions,” Burton said.
He said he likes her chances because the city is looking for a leader who can bring a historically divided city together, a problem he said Stoney has failed to solve.
Reva Trammel, the 8th District council representative, was in attendance and said she is endorsing Gray’s run because Gray has promised to streamline City Hall and listen to all City Council representatives’ input, not just her supporters.
Trammell said one of the most regular complaints she receives is the waiting time for plumbing, electrical and other permits, which Gray has promised to speed up if elected.
Carolyn Johnson, an 8th District resident, said she is supporting Gray because Stoney promised to prioritize education but has failed to deliver.
“He’s not listening to the people. They’ve been talking about how education is their top priority but the bottom line is, you can build fancy hotels, you can build all these different buildings and do different things but if the kids can’t read it’s a waste of time,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she appreciates how Gray has lived and raised children in the city and stays plugged in to residents’ concerns. Johnson said she has seen Gray at meetings even though she represents a different district.
Justin Griffin, another vocal opponent of the Navy Hill plan and founder of NoColiseum.com, has announced he is also “seriously considering” a potential bid for mayor.
Griffin has been in Richmond since 2011 when he moved to the city to attend the University of Richmond Law School and is a small business attorney. He has launched an exploratory committee and will gauge support before making an official decision in March, according to a release from Griffin.
To make the November ballot, candidates must gather 500 signatures from registered voters, including at least 50 from each of the nine council districts, by an early June deadline.
I think Kim Gray will do well as mayor based on her extensive record as a member of the school board and city council.
