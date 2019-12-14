A new push is underway to honor unheralded African American soldiers who fought in the Civil War with a statue on Monument Avenue.
The effort, led by a group called the Honor the 14 Foundation, aims to memorialize 14 Medal of Honor recipients from a United States Colored Troops regiment of the Union Army. The foundation plans to privately fundraise millions to erect the statue, said Donald E. King, who initiated the endeavor.
“I think it would be wonderful for these heroes to be celebrated, and I think it would do a lot of good for the city to include that part of the story on Monument Avenue,” said King, a senior partner at McGuireWoods law firm and board member of the American Civil War Museum.
African American troops in the Union Army defeated Confederate forces at the Battle of New Market Heights in eastern Henrico County in September 1864. Two previous Union attempts to wrest the territory from the Confederate soldiers had failed. For their bravery, 14 of the black soldiers – seven of whom were Virginians – received the Medal of Honor.
The victory has not received the level of recognition that King believes it deserves.
“It was important, and I believe it was kept secret because the black guys won,” King said. “It wasn’t consistent with the Lost Cause narrative for African American troops to defeat white troops.”
King envisions a statue that matches the scale of the existing Confederate iconography on Monument Avenue.
He brought the idea to Richmond Councilwoman Kimberly Gray last summer, after Gray successfully led an effort to rename the Boulevard in honor of tennis champion and humanitarian Arthur Ashe Jr.
Gray was not familiar with the troops, so King lent her a book that spelled out their significance. After reading it, she agreed to assist him. She helped line up board members for King’s foundation. Last Monday, she introduced a resolution seeking $5,000 in seed money for a private fundraising effort the foundation will lead.
The new statue would build on recent efforts to counterbalance existing Confederate iconography, Gray said, citing the Ashe Boulevard renaming and newly unveiled “Rumors of War” statue on the grounds of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
“We’ve witnessed what it means to unify our city and how meaningful these things can be. It’s never too soon for us to start uniting around a common good, and it’s also really important to start telling these largely untold stories around African American history and the Civil War.”
Richmond’s Monument Avenue Commission recommended honoring the United State Colored Troops, and the 14 Medal of Honor winners, specifically.
“These troops were predominately formerly enslaved men who seized the opportunity to free themselves, their families and millions of others by shouldering arms,” the report stated. “The juxtaposition to the Confederate statues could be a powerful statement.”
The commission also recommended removing the statue honoring President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis and adding signage to contextualize the statues honoring Gens. Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, as well as Confederate naval commander Matthew Fontaine Maury.
Mayor Levar Stoney formed the commission in the wake of a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in August 2017. The rally prompted a national reckoning of Confederate iconography. Some cities and universities where the statues stood moved swiftly to remove them.
In Virginia, that was not an option. A state law protecting war memorials forbids localities from removing or altering Confederate iconography. A Republican-controlled General Assembly signaled no interest in amending the law in the two years since the deadly Charlottesville rally.
When the General Assembly reconvenes in January, Democrats will control both chambers of the legislature. Proponents of removing the monuments expect they will grant localities the authority to decide what to do with their statues.
In advance of the session, Richmond Councilman Michael Jones has renewed his push for local control. Last week, he reintroduced a measure that would request from the General Assembly the authority for the council to decide what to do with the statues.
The council has rejected two previous attempts Jones has made to pass the measure. Gray, whose district includes much of Monument Avenue, opposed it each time.
The effort to honor the New Market Heights Medal of Honor winners is not contingent upon state law changing, Gray said. She and King said the foundation is eying prominent sites along Monument Avenue, including the intersection with North Meadow Street, as potential sites.
The final site and design would require council approval. Gray’s resolution also requests the city’s chief administrative officer develop a plan to facilitate the statue’s installation.
Jim Nolan, a Stoney spokesman, said the mayor believes the troops are worthy of a monument.
As for Gray’s resolution, Nolan said the mayor believes her proposal “should follow a process of thoughtful deliberation and community engagement established by the History and Culture Commission.”
Stoney seated the commission to oversee implementation of the Monument Avenue Commission’s recommendations, and advise his administration on other matters of historical and cultural significance.
Gray said she does not anticipate opposition to her idea, given the Monument Avenue Commission recommendation and plan to use private dollars.
Gray has already lined up support from a vocal civic association in the area: the Monument Avenue Preservation Society. Its president, Bill Gallasch, joined the Honor the 14 Foundation as a board member. He said he wholeheartedly supports the idea.
“There’s a group of people who don’t want to do anything to Monument Avenue. They want to leave it as a tribute to the Confederacy. That’s not realistic. The whole world has changed, and we need to change with it.”
The council’s Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee is slated to weigh Gray’s resolution at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
