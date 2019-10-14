Drivers in Richmond were named some of the worst in the country in a new study by QuoteWizard, an online insurance rate website.
"Each year our team at QuoteWizard evaluates cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents: Accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)," Emily Lamb, a spokeswoman for the website wrote in an email.
"Our analyst found that Richmond ranked 10th-worst overall," Lamb said.
Virginia Beach came in third on the list and Portland and Boise at numbers one and two.
QuoteWizard analyzed data from "millions of insurance quotes" in 2019, according to the website, to establish a ranking for each city. Detroit, Louisville and Chicago earned the top three spots for the best drivers.
