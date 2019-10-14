20190424_MET_WILD_BB03

A driver was spotted passing a line of cars on double lines headed west on Osborne Turnpike at Orleans St. into Richmond, VA Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The vehicle was tailgaiting others and seen passing on double lines several times.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Drivers in Richmond were named some of the worst in the country in a new study by QuoteWizard, an online insurance rate website. 

"Each year our team at QuoteWizard evaluates cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents: Accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)," Emily Lamb, a spokeswoman for the website wrote in an email.

"Our analyst found that Richmond ranked 10th-worst overall," Lamb said.

Virginia Beach came in third on the list and Portland and Boise at numbers one and two.

QuoteWizard analyzed data from "millions of insurance quotes" in 2019, according to the website, to establish a ranking for each city. Detroit, Louisville and Chicago earned the top three spots for the best drivers.

Visit QuoteWizard.com to see the full rankings.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription