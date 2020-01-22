Once envisioned as a restaurant and beer garden, then temporarily considered for demolition, what will become of the Intermediate Terminal Building on the James River has been an open question for the last 14 months.
On Tuesday, Richmond’s Economic Development Authority hired a structural engineering firm to study the building near Rocketts Landing. The firm will report its findings next month, issuing guidance that EDA chairman John Molster said could help determine next steps for the property.
“We want to have that in hand before we entertain any plan B,” Molster said.
The Intermediate Terminal building, located at 3101 E. Main St., has been in limbo since late 2018.
That year, Stone Brewing backtracked on plans to renovate the 30,000-square-foot warehouse for a new riverfront bistro. Stone had committed to convert the building under a controversial 2014 economic development deal that brought the California-based brewery to Richmond.
The city agreed to front Stone $23 million to build a brewing facility and another $8 million for the bistro, all of which Stone is required to pay back under the terms of the agreement. Under that deal, Stone has rights to the Intermediate Terminal Building through a 25-year lease with the EDA.
Instead, Stone requested permission from the Richmond City Council in early 2018 to demolish the warehouse, citing what is said was the rising cost to renovate the building. It also contended the warehouse was structurally unsound. In its place, Stone proposed building a new 12,000-square-foot bistro on the riverfront.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration endorsed Stone's change of plans, but the council put off a decision for months as questions surfaced about whether the warehouse could be salvaged.
A local restaurateur twice offered to buy the building, but was rebuffed. Ultimately, Stone withdrew its request in November 2018, saying it needed more time to consider its bistro plans.
In what is the first sign of movement on the property since then, the EDA voted Tuesday to pay structural engineering firm Dunbar Milby Williams Pittman & Vaughan $16,600 to study the building.
Molster said the study would “give us an unbiased view to the extent that, if and fact we go back to the council with a revised plan, that we would have this and take some comfort in knowing what the building can handle.”
A Stone spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for an update on the company's plans Wednesday morning.
