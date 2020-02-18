The Richmond Fire Department responded Tuesday evening to a two-alarm fire with heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of a tire recycling plant on the 1200 block of School Street.
Engine 10 arrived on the scene and immediately declared the fire a second-alarm, according to the fire department social media accounts.
Crews were in the process of setting up for a defensive operation upon arriving at the blaze, according to RFD in their posts just after 5:30 p.m.
Flames and smoke could also be seen for miles.
Steven Dorton could see the flames from his father’s house in Hanover County. He arrived to the scene around 6:15 p.m., camera in hand.
“You could see it from all the way down Virginia Center Commons,” Dorton said. “And I thought, ‘Well, let me go see what it is.”
Mike Wiggins, a local truck driver, saw it from his truck window around 5:30 p.m. on Brook Road when it started.
“I was sitting there with my back turned and then I saw the ambulance coming,” he said. “It was nothing but black smoke.”
(This is a breaking news story that will be updated)
