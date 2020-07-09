Richmonders know Maggie Walker, but they may not know of Sara Garland Jones and the hospital she started for Blacks just after the turn of the 19th century, or that many of the buildings that stand in Jackson Ward and Virginia Union University were designed by noted Black architect, Charles Thaddeus Russell.
But these historic nuggets were the catalyst behind a series of markers placed near each Confederate monument site weeks ago along Monument Avenue that shared narratives of Black Richmonders or snapshots in time of Richmond's Black community that coincide with when the monuments were erected.
The markers were created by a group called History is Illuminating, which describes itself as on social media as "rogue historians spurring conversation with updated signage about the rich history of RVA."
Each of the group's members wish to remain anonymous "for safety," and because "we feel it doesn't matter who we are - the facts speak for themselves," according to its spokeswoman who added that the group is made up of local historians of all races, background and political views.
They erected six markers in all, with information on front and back, on people like Jones, the first Black woman to pass Virginia's medical boards and eventually open the city's first Black hospital in 1903, and the works of Russell, the architect.
On Wednesday, by phone, a spokeswoman for the group explained that the markers are starting points for conversations about perspectives that have been lost in Virginia's history.
Four markers have since been defaced or damaged in some way. The only two markers standing intact flank two sides of the Robert E. Lee monument. One is titled "Separate and Unequal: The 1902 Constitution," while another recounts the "Construction of the Lee Monument."
Jim Nolan, spokesman for the mayor's office, said by email that "regardless of whether one agrees or disagrees with their content, technically, any structure or signage that has been erected or added to the sites without approval is in violation of city zoning code and subject to removal."
"We appreciate the interest many have in the future of these spaces and encourage any who are interested to engage this discussion through the appropriate channels," he said, including working through the mayor’s History and Culture Commission, the City Council and relevant city committees, commissions and boards.
