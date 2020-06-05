20200602_MET_PROTEST_JW02

Black Lives Matter staged a protest rally and march through the streets of Richmond, Monday 6/1/2020, to protest police treatment of African-Americans. 

 JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Richmond and Henrico Health Departments warned protesters of COVID-19 transmission during the ongoing pandemic.

In a press release Friday, the local health departments said pervasive racism has proved “far deadlier over time than the COVID-19 pandemic,” adding that police violence is itself a public health crisis.

“The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts stand with peaceful protesters in response to the burden of police violence and in pursuit of policy shifts to disrupt police violence and heal trauma in our communities,” said the release.

Health officials encouraged those participating in ongoing protests — many of which have drawn crowds in the thousands — to practice various safety precautions known to slow the spread of COVID-19. Those suggestions include wearing a mask over the mouth and nose, using nonverbal tools – like drums and signs – instead of shouting and staying with known individuals while marching or gathering.

COVID-19 can still transmit from person-to-person during outdoor gatherings and spreads more easily if an infected person is yelling, coughing or sneezing.

In Richmond and across the country, law enforcement officers have used tear gas, pepper spray and other chemical irritants to disband crowds. These irritants induce coughing and sneezing — both of which can disperse virus droplets into the air. To mitigate spread of airborne virus droplets, Virginia health officials recommend protesters bring with them goggles or saline spray.

Health officials encouraged protesters to stay home if they feel sick and monitor their symptoms for two weeks after protesting. COVID-19 has an incubation period of up to two weeks, during which infected individuals may be asymptomatic but remain contagious.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Departments continue to hold community testing events in Richmond and Henrico County amid ongoing protests. Testing locations can be found at www.rchd.com or by calling (804) 305-3501.

