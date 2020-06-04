As protesters celebrated the state's impending removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial on Richmond's historic Monument Avenue on Wednesday, Col. Greg Eanes made his move.
The outgoing mayor of the tiny town of Crewe, in consultation with his successor, sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam offering to take in the Confederate general. He's open to Jefferson Davis, too; anything that could bring in tourism dollars to help the town pay for upgrades to a century-old water and sewer system and keep Crewe from needing to raise taxes on people who can't afford to pay them.
"Green is the most important color," said Eanes, 61, a retired service member who joined the Air Force after 9/11 and ultimately returned to his hometown of Crewe, a 2-square-mile slice of Nottoway County about an hour southwest of Richmond. "If I could get a statue of Lenin or Josef Stalin, I would take it."
Northam on Thursday is expected to order Lee removed from his pedestal and placed in storage. The state-owned statue became the epicenter of protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after Richmond police tear-gassed peaceful demonstrators there on Monday.
The statue and others on Monument Avenue, home to five Confederate tributes, have been covered in graffiti in the past week by protesters who see the statues as Lost Cause iconography erected to intimidate black people.
"People in Richmond don't want them there; that's fine," said Eanes, who has been eyeing the monuments for about a year. "We do."
He thinks Richmond's rejection could mean economic salvation for Crewe, population 2,166, according to U.S. census estimates. The town itself has about 30 employees and he estimated that the largest employer, Wilkerson Aircraft Tires, has about 35.
Founded in 1888 as a repair hub for what was then the Norfolk & Western Railroad, Crewe has contracted and struggled as jobs and young people have left.
"Even when I was growing up we learned the four R's," Eanes said. "Reading, 'riting, 'rithmetic and the road to Richmond."
Now he said the town, dependent on traffic along U.S. 460, is struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He's heard rumors its seven restaurants soon will be six.
"We've got a florist, several barber shops and a quilt shop, which is pretty unique," Eanes said. "But we need tourism."
He envisions a partnership with the nearby Sailor's Creek Battlefield State Park, known for a clash between Union troops and Lee's forces after they'd retreated from Petersburg in 1865.
Moving the Davis monument near the town would make sense, he said, because Davis, the president of the Confederacy, stopped in a town nearby.
"While we can find places to erect these war memorials, we do not have the money to move them," Eanes wrote Northam, Stoney and other officials in a letter dated June 3. "I would request the governor place in his budget requests to the General Assembly funding to relocate these war memorials."
Eanes demurred when asked whether he had considered how the town's residents, about 20 percent of whom are African American, would feel about the move.
"I don't see that as an issue," he said. "I see it as an issue for people more concerned about emotions than money. If people had secure jobs they would not be out protesting - rioting - they would not be out rioting, let's call it what it is."
He did not say whether historical context to accompany the monuments would center on African American experiences but said that the town would contextualize the statues.
Eanes said he did not consult the Town Council or any African American community leaders before filing his request.
"If they want to vilify me, that's quite all right," he said of potential criticism, reiterating his desire to help the town's finances. His term as the town's elected mayor ends June 30.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has not yet said where he thinks the four monuments - which under a new state law will soon be under Richmond's control - would go.
A city panel previously called for contextualizing most of the statues in place. Stoney has in the past stopped short of calling for their ouster.
Unrest over the Minneapolis police killing of Floyd last month and outcry from protesters who want elected leaders to tackle systemic racism crescendoed ahead of a release Wednesday announcing his decision.
"Richmond is no longer the Capital of the Confederacy – it is filled with diversity and love for all – and we need to demonstrate that," Stoney said.
