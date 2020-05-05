A candidate for Richmond mayor is suing to lessen requirements for people aiming to qualify for the November ballot while contending with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayoral hopefuls in Richmond must gather 500 signatures from registered voters, including 50 in each of the nine City Council districts, by June 9 to qualify for the ballot. One of those candidates, Tracey Mclean, filed a lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court last week asking a judge to reduce the number of signatures required and extend the deadline to submit them by two months.
Mclean, 49, is a 4th District resident, small business owner and first-time candidate for elective office. She said she started gathering signatures at the end of February. A couple of weeks later, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and ordered residents to avoid unnecessary contact with others.
Since then, the virus has disrupted civic life. Richmond government offices and court buildings are shuttered. In-person public meetings are conducted virtually, if not canceled outright. Local officials have restricted access to popular public spaces and urged residents to leave their houses only for essential needs, work and exercise.
Public health measures, which the state may ease later this month if the virus’ toll appears to be diminishing, pose an obstacle for candidates seeking signatures, Mclean says. The act typically involves sharing a clipboard and pen, and requires closer contact with a stranger than six feet of distance allows for.
So far, Mclean has about 230 signatures, but none in two of the nine council districts. Meeting the minimum threshold by the June deadline in the current environment would mean flouting social distancing, she said, effectively putting herself – and voters – at risk.
“I feel like this is my only option,” she said of the lawsuit. “I have no other way to achieve what I need to run for office.”
Similar challenges have arisen across the country. Candidates, as well as groups pushing for ballot initiatives, have sued for less stringent requirements given social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
Mclean is requesting the court halve the total number of signatures required of Richmond mayoral candidates from 500 to 250, and reduce the district level requirement from 50 to 10, according to her complaint. She also is seeking an extension of the June 9 deadline to August 11.
Her complaint names as defendants Richmond General Registrar J. Kirk Showalter, members of Richmond’s Electoral Board, the Virginia Department of Elections, members of the Virginia Board of Elections and other candidates in the race: Mayor Levar Stoney, Councilwoman Kimberly Gray and small business attorney Justin Griffin.
Showalter said her office and Richmond’s Electoral Board could not remedy the situation. State law dictates the filing deadline. The City Charter sets the signature requirement.
“Neither the Electoral Board nor I have any authority to alter those requirements,” Showalter stated in an email.
A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Elections said the department would not comment on pending litigation.
Mclean isn’t the only candidate pressed to meet the current requirements.
Griffin, also running for mayor, said last month he was well short of the threshold and wanted officials to intervene in some way. He has devised a system to make some headway toward qualifying for the ballot.
Residents can schedule a time through his campaign’s website for him to come collect their signature. He asks the person to use their own pen and he sanitizes his clipboard after the meetup.
Griffin said he hadn’t seen Mclean’s lawsuit and did not want to comment on it.
No hearing had been scheduled on the matter as of Tuesday.
