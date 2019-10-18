Lucille Brown Middle School

A Richmond Public Schools teacher resigned after the school system threatened to fire the teacher over the use of a racial slur directed at a student.

An unidentified teacher at Lucille M. Brown Middle School on the city's South Side called a seventh-grade student a "ni**let" last week, WWBT first reported Thursday. A letter sent home to parents Oct. 10 said the teacher "may have used inappropriate language" toward a student.

"Although the statement was allegedly directed to one student, others may have heard it and been offended by the comment," Lucille Brown Principal Stacy Gaines wrote in the letter. "The well-being of our students is a top priority and we remain committed to providing a safe and loving school culture."

Seven in 10 students at the school off Jahnke Road are black, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a text message Thursday that the teacher resigned once the school system moved to fire them.

"Richmond Public Schools does not condone offensive or inappropriate language of any kind," the district said in a statement. "The use of such language directed at a child is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Pierce said the school system "cannot confirm any information regarding the employee."

The School Board, which reviews and votes on personnel decisions, is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

