A Richmond Public Schools teacher resigned after the school system threatened to fire the teacher over the use of a racial slur directed at a student.
An unidentified teacher at Lucille M. Brown Middle School on the city's South Side called a seventh-grade student a "ni**let" last week, WWBT first reported Thursday. A letter sent home to parents Oct. 10 said the teacher "may have used inappropriate language" toward a student.
"Although the statement was allegedly directed to one student, others may have heard it and been offended by the comment," Lucille Brown Principal Stacy Gaines wrote in the letter. "The well-being of our students is a top priority and we remain committed to providing a safe and loving school culture."
Seven in 10 students at the school off Jahnke Road are black, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education.
Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a text message Thursday that the teacher resigned once the school system moved to fire them.
"Richmond Public Schools does not condone offensive or inappropriate language of any kind," the district said in a statement. "The use of such language directed at a child is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
Pierce said the school system "cannot confirm any information regarding the employee."
The School Board, which reviews and votes on personnel decisions, is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday.
Good for sending a very clear message ....
One and done? Seems draconian. Trauma informed care should go both ways. Back in the day - late 60’s - we had teacher put the hands of a “bad” kid in a vice and hit it with a ruler. Nothing done, bothe retired after many years in the school system. then again it was in the late 60s.
No teacher should ever insult or demean a child in their charge. This one was wise to consider a career change.
"others may have heard it and been offended by the comment,"
Has any one listen to the lyrics to just about every rap song on the planet? Racial and misogamist and blatantly sexual.
And who are those lyrics directed to as a personal insult?
Apparently this commenter believes that if a word is used anywhere in the world it is appropriate in all contexts.
Rump makes many speeches to his deplorables but in many cases they must be redacted for school age children because of the obscenities.
I guess, by the commenters logic, since Rump says fugk it is appropriate for teachers to use in schools.
can't have it both ways.... teens hear racial words all day long from the music the listen and use those terms to each other and it becomes a part of their everyday social culture. Therefore they shouldn't be offended when they hear it from an adult, regardless of color. If so, then its reverse discrimination. Also, its very obvious by the lyrics that the rapper is anti female and expresses sexual assaults on females. Go do you home work before commenting .. Trump has nothing to do with the messages from rap songs directly at young audience that convey racial comment and sexual violence. This was happening long before Trump went to Washington. Stay on point.
I can relate to the frustration that teachers feel when dealing with unruly, ill-disciplined students.
