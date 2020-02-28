featured

Richmond neighborhoods: A look at changes in the city, one neighborhood at a time

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Richmond is changing. Census forms will start arriving in mailboxes this month to put numbers to these changes, but those who live in the city have observed the transformation for years. Businesses have opened, closed and been replaced by the next trend. More and more white people have moved into parts of the city that historically have been home to mostly African Americans. Abandoned warehouses have become apartments and breweries.

With the changing city, its residents – from those who’ve been here decades to newcomers – are forming a new kind of place – with all of the pains and joys that come with it.

Here is the changing Richmond, through their eyes.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News