Richmond neighborhoods: A look at changes in the city, one neighborhood at a time

Richmond is changing. Census forms will start arriving in mailboxes this month to put numbers to these changes, but those who live in the city have observed the transformation for years. Businesses have opened, closed and been replaced by the next trend. More and more white people have moved into parts of the city that historically have been home to mostly African Americans. Abandoned warehouses have become apartments and breweries.
With the changing city, its residents – from those who’ve been here decades to newcomers – are forming a new kind of place – with all of the pains and joys that come with it.
Here is the changing Richmond, through their eyes.
