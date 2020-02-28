From his vantage point inside his restaurant, John O'Toole has seen decades of change in the Forest Hill neighborhood. He was four in 1966, when his parents opened O'Toole's Restaurant & Pub at 4800 Forest Hill Ave., though it wouldn't become known by that name until 1971.
"The neighborhood was booming back then," O'Toole said of South Richmond in his youth. "Westover Hills was a strong neighborhood, as were all the neighborhoods around it. Sometimes it was bad, sometimes it was good. Right now, it's great."
O'Toole's restaurant is technically in Forest Hill Terrace - not Westover Hills - according to city records, but neighborhood lines blur in this area of the city and are sometimes used interchangeably.
Westover Hills was touted as the biggest and boldest residential development in Richmond's history when it was conceived and marketed in the early 1920s. The houses, according to Richmond Times-Dispatch archives, were "designed by the city's best architects for the city's best folks." The only problem was getting people there.
The development in this part of South Richmond had previously been centered around Forest Hill Park, a 100-plus acre plat once owned by a Richmond attorney who on the site in 1836 built what is now called the Stone House. At the close of the 19th century, the Richmond and Southside Electric Railroad bought the land and turned the area into an amusement park to spur growth for its trolleys and Woodland Heights, the turn of the century neighborhood to the east.
Instead, it spurred growth to its west, resulting in the Forest Hill neighborhood, which runs about eight blocks west before hitting Westover Hills and is technically distinct from Forest Hill Terrace, the neighborhood north of Forest Hill Avenue, which includes O'Toole's restaurant. That growth opened the door for Westover Hills, which solved its transit issue by adding its own bridge connecting the development to the Byrd Park neighborhood. Bridge crossing was free for Westover Hills residents, but cost a nickel for anyone else. Today, 100 years later, the bridge is still best known by its jazz-era moniker: The Nickel Bridge, despite its 35 cents toll for all who cross.
Forest Hill, Forest Hill Terrace and Westover Hills were each originally marketed to families as country-like retreats from busy city life. Each neighborhood positioned itself as a kind of hidden, pastoral secret inside the city, something many of its residents still consider true.
Today, the area is thriving. At O'Toole's restaurant, at the corners of Forest Hill and 48th Street, John O'Toole has expanded the restaurant. He took over the adjacent building 11 years and added a second dining room and larger bar. Now he's considering expanding again, into the next vacant space for a covered, but open-air patio. And today he says he's seeing something he hasn't seen since his childhood.
""It used to be when the kids turned four, [the families would] be gone. In the last 5 or 6 years, [the families] are staying," O'Toole said.
Forest Hill's amusement park is long gone, as are the trolleys, but today, the park still brings Richmonders together, whether its for sledding in the winter, its off-road bike trails, the popular South of the James farmers market or its summer concert series, put on by "Friends of Forest Hill Park," a group of South Richmonders from all neighborhoods.
