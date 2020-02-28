You’re never far from a traffic circle in Church Hill. Many of them are still filled with the “WE BUY HOUSES” signs that acted as harbingers for the rapid wave of renovations and remodels that have swept the neighborhood as wealthy, mostly white newcomers have swarmed to the city’s East End.
Don Coleman, pastor of East End Fellowship and former RPS School Board chair, has been in Church Hill more than 50 years. He grew up in public housing, attended schools in the neighborhood and has watched it change over the last five decades.
He bought the house he lives in on Mosby Street—right next to Jefferson Park and a new bright red and gray cookie cutter apartment complex—25 years ago.
He said the attitude that the neighborhood needed to be preserved is a recent phenomenon. Many of his childhood friends who had the means to leave did.
“It used to be crime city or murder capital of Richmond; that was probably part of why nobody wanted to be here, which I never bought into any of that myself because I grew up here,” Coleman said.
Coleman said the exodus meant fewer people with roots; houses were sold and turned into rental properties and the sense of community he grew up with waned.
Coleman said the influx of gentrifiers has shifted, with many of them not just passing through but starting to put down roots. Part of the mission of his church is to encourage people to rebuild a sense of community in a way that includes the new permanent residents.
But as the old houses that line the streets of the city's oldest neighborhood have floors ripped out and walls repainted by developers looking to make a quick profit, some, including Coleman's own daughter, have likened the housing gold rush to colonization.
Coleman said he saw his congregation begin to change, too, with the portion of whites beginning to engulf all other groups, which made him and other leaders double down on their outreach to young people of color close by, especially those in public housing.
Now, for Coleman, the goal is to keep people engaged without erasing the history of the people who have lived there.
He stressed it's important for the city to recognize the way it has treated black neighborhoods in the past and make sure it don’t repeat those mistakes. Maintaining affordable housing and honoring the history and culture of those living there will be the key in making sure Church Hill doesn’t become another “colony” but, in his opinion, it’s possible.
“When I came back here, bought this home and was praying and knew God had me to do ministry I was praying ‘Lord send me some help.’ I didn’t know it was going to be white people,” Coleman said laughing. “But we have a mindset as a church that we want to honor the story of this place and not just be settlers.”
