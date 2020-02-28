When Mayeny Velasquez, 8, walks into Broad Rock Library at 4:15 p.m., she means business.
Her bright pink backpack is half her size, and she has a pink scrunchy to match, as she bobs up and down toward the homework table ahead of her mother, Nicolasa. Josefina Ros, who's helped at Broad Rock’s Monday through Thursday “Homework Help” for the past three years alongside Spanish-speaking middle and high school volunteers, greets her with an "Hola! Como estas?"
The front of Mayeny's backpack has an imprint of “Elena of Avalor,” Disney’s first Latina princess, and she makes sure to place it down gently before taking out her reading of the day: How Not to Run for Class President.
In fall of 2019, about 9 out of 10 students - 661 out of 739 - at E.S.H. Greene Elementary School were Hispanic, according to the Virginia Department of Education. It has the highest Hispanic concentration of any school in Virginia. Ten years ago, only about one in three students at the school were Hispanic.
On Broad Rock Boulevard alone, signs in Spanish are on every corner, and Latino markets neighbor taquerias that are adjacent to Hispanic-owned auto repair shops and diagonal to Bocata Latin Grill, a Venezuelan restaurant.
The library, which is less than a mile from Greene Elementary, helps Hispanic parents who can’t fully assist their kids with homework because of the language barrier.
“I can finish my homework faster here because no one knows how to do it at home,” said Mayeny,
Ros’ round transparent violet glasses and fluffed silver hair make her a hip, 20-years-younger version of the grandmother in “Coco,” a Pixar-animated film set in Mexico — except Ros is Filipino. Regardless, she's told she reminds people of their “abuelitas,” or grandmother in Spanish.
Librarian and community services manager Heather Montgomery, who's worked at Broad Rock since 2014, says the library has been a safe space for the immigrant community, and surrounding schools with majority Hispanic populations, will refer parents like Juana Ramirez to them.
“We come almost every day and I’ve noticed such a difference,” Ramirez said, clutching her 17-month-old in one arm. “My other daughter used to be so behind in reading because we only speak Spanish.”
By 5 p.m., Mayeny has settled into her groove. She begins to read past the assigned reading and Ros begins to clap — she’s a proud grandma.
