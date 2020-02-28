Inside his small convenience store on East Marshall and North First Street, Lee Bassett notes that his business sits on the last strip of Jackson Ward that houses only black-owned businesses.

The contrast is stark for Bassett, who cherishes a childhood memory of Jackson Ward that matches its ubiquitous moniker, “the Harlem of the South” — all bustling streets and jazz. By the time he reached adulthood, the once-booming, historically-black neighborhood had fallen to “hustlers and pimps,” says Lee, who was born in nearby Gilpin and moved to Richmond’s Northside to raise his kids.

Jackson Ward has continued to evolve — change the 60-year-old qualifies as “mostly good.” There’s the gentrification, and the dwindling number of black-owned businesses, he says, shaking his head. But he’s glad to see empty properties filling up and more people walking the neighborhood’s streets.

“Today, for instance, you see different races,” Lee says. “I was born and raised here. If you saw a white person, they was running. Now they’re out, opening businesses, walking their dogs with their pooper scoopers.”

At first, Bassett said, the newcomers were hesitant, rarely peeking into businesses like his.

“Now they come in, they like the customer service, they get their snacks. I take suggestions from them, as well as blacks that come in here, you know, what can I put in the store?”

A block from Lee’s store are newer businesses on the booming North Second Street, where boarded up storefronts are being quickly replaced by new eateries like J Kogi or Salt & Forge.

“I would have named it, ‘Salt and Pepper,” Lee says, laughing heartily. He’s never eaten there. He has scoped out nearby Saison on Adams Street, mostly to get a sense of the place as he figures out who his store might attract.

A long-held dream depends on it.

“As a kid, I always wanted to own something in Jackson Ward,” Lee says. “This is my third go-around.”

First came the ice cream parlor next to the old Eggleston Hotel, which opened in 1930 and for decades was one of only three hotels in Richmond that accommodated black guests. Seated across the Hippodrome Theater on North Second Street, it hosted prominent black figures like Louis Armstrong and Jackie Robinson.

Then came Uncle Lee’s deli, after the nickname kids in Jackson Ward gave him, back when his deli was a gathering place for youth sports clubs.

Now, he runs a modest convenience store tucked between barber shops on the site of the old “The Lemon Tree Beauty Shop,” where Lee says black women from across the city came to get their hair done.

He’s dreaming of a deli counter that will serve egg and cheeses, bologna burgers and his famous salmon cakes. Maybe that’ll attract college students strapped for cash, Lee says. And contractors working on nearby renovations and developments. And of course, the same black community that, like Lee, still has its footing in Jackson Ward.

“We’re still working on the right market,” he adds. “I have to find my niche.”

Like Jackson Ward, his vision for the store keeps evolving.

mleonor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6254

Twitter: @MelLeonor_

Mel Leonor Barclay is a politics reporter at the Richmond Times-Dispatch and has lived in Jackson Ward since 2018.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started