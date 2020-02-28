Architect Greg Holzgrefe said he grew up walking to school, church and Carytown from his childhood home on Hanover Street in the Museum District, known then simply as west of the Boulevard. He still lives on Hanover, now on the Fan side of Arthur Ashe Boulevard, where he's been for the last 25 years.
The Fan and Museum District are dominated by single-family brick row houses, a trait that hasn’t changed since the original construction wrapped up in 1920. The historic homes can go for more than $2 million, meaning there’s little value for developers looking for a quick flip.
While many other neighborhoods in the city have seen houses ripped down and high rises thrown up, the more than 3,000 homes in the 120 blocks of the Fan and the Museum District have remained largely untouched.
“Big changes have not really happened in the Fan as much as on the periphery,” Holzgrefe said.
The area has virtually always been majority white upper-class enclave, which has contributed to its insularity. Despite its “land-locked” nature, Holzgrefe said institutions such as the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts have made conscious efforts to open the neighborhood to others and inject some new blood into sleepy maple- and oak-lined streets.
The weekly jazz nights and happy hours bring in young people from throughout the city.
Perhaps the biggest change of scenery for many residents has been the recent addition of a sculpture whose conceit was a response to the Confederate generals that dot Monument Avenue, the main artery of the neighborhood.
“Rumors of War,” crafted by Kehinde Wiley, borrows the motif of a hero riding into battle but with what VMFA calls a young “African American dressed in urban streetwear" looking back over his shoulder just like the J.E.B. Stuart monument a little over a mile away.
The monuments have been a sticky subject for residents, but Holzgrefe said he welcomes the sculpture and what it brings to the museum and neighborhood.
“The Virginia Museum has other pieces of sculpture in their exhibits and in their garden so it just adds to the collection that they have and it’s a wonderful piece,” Holzgrefe said.
Holzgrefe said while there may not be major changes happening in the Fan, the tight-knit community there is what made a lasting impression on him and his family. His daughter grew up walking Hanover Avenue to William Fox Elementary and recently settled a block and half from the house where she was raised.
