Off the four corners of the intersection of Libbie and Grove avenues in Richmond, you can go to the bank, shop or get gas. Restaurants and an all-girls private school are just a few steps away.
The area, which has tried to balance redevelopment with its history, reminds Scott Shaheen of the fictional home for “The Andy Griffith Show.” Located in the city's West End, it resembles a small village, with its tree-lined streets and shops that sell fine wine and cheeses and upscale clothing.
“You have everything you need within a two-to-three block radius,” said Shaheen, a broker and owner at Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate. “It’s very Mayberry-esque.”
The area became an enclave in the early 1900s for affluent white Richmond residents in close proximity to the 1908-established Country Club of Virginia, a private club near the Richmond-Henrico line. Also nearby is Windsor Farms, which counts itself among the region’s first planned subdivisions.
Shaheen's firm in 2018 moved into 5808 Grove Ave. next to Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint, one of several new restaurants in the area. The most talked-about new spot has been Taste, which opened in 2018 in a space built to resemble the theater that once stood there.
A large brick structure anchors a white sign that at one time advertised films like “Wells Fargo,” a 1937 Western film starring Joel McCrea, when the Westhampton Theater first opened in 1938.
The theater, demolished in 2016, is still remembered through a drawing of its marquee and façade that hangs inside the new building, which also houses office space on the second floor and apartments on the third.
Residents in the area have also commemorated a nearby school that closed in 2009.
One of the two Westhampton School buildings is being renovated. The other, erected in 1930, was razed as part of a new development, which, much like the old theater, will include apartments, office and retail space. It will also have a pediatric health facility.
The project includes a commemorative memorial and has been hailed by the area’s representative to the Richmond City Council for how "good development and good growth can be done with collaboration with the community."
The upscale area and its boutique stores and variety of restaurants remain sought after, both for business and for living. With its future, though, comes a remembrance of what once stood.
