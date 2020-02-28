Oregon Hill's patchwork of single-family and attached homes has “always given the neighborhood a sort of gap-toothed, devil-may-care grin,” according to a 2005 column in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Bound on all sides, the neighborhood is the very definition of an enclave.
To the south flows the James River; Hollywood Cemetery lies to the west; commuters bustle along Belvidere Street on its eastern border; and looming to the north are Virginia Commonwealth University and developers eroding the neighborhood’s only boundary that’s changed in the last 150 years.
Oregon Hill’s insular reputation is partially geographic, and “partly has to do with the outside forces bearing down on us,” said longtime resident Scott Burger, 50. The mostly white, working-class neighborhood has worked to soften its image, while also fighting back against outsiders looking to tear down, and more recently, build up, rather than put down roots.
Burger has lived on nearly every street in Oregon Hill - there are only nine - since moving here in the 1990s, and now owns a home on Laurel Street, the neighborhood's main artery.
The streets are lined with narrow, two-story row homes, though an occasional single-story shotgun or wider colonial home break up the monotony. Many were built using leftover materials from mansions elsewhere in the city and were originally home to the workforce for Tredegar Iron Works at the bottom of the neighborhood's namesake hill.
“It’s a funky neighborhood,” said Todd Woodson, who lives on S. Cherry Street, where many of the area's stray cats have taken up part-time residence. “We love it and will do anything to protect it.”
A welcome sign stands at the corner of Laurel and Cary streets, once the site of a row of vacant, pre-Civil War era structures. They were demolished in 2018 to make way for a 100-unit apartment complex where rents start at about $1,250 a month.
Unlike most of Richmond’s revitalizing historic neighborhoods, the change in Oregon Hill’s is more starkly seen along socioeconomic lines than racial ones. Its gentrification seemed official with the 2014 opening of L'Opossum: a French-inspired restaurant frequently cited as one of the south’s best. The eatery on China and Pine streets, a block off Laurel, housed, for more than three generations, an Oregon Hill institution: the Chuck Wagon, a honky tonk where knuckle sandwiches were served as often as bootlegged booze.
