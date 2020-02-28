Rick Winston sat with a crossword puzzle and a copy of the Richmond Free Press, enjoying a quiet lunch break in the lofty, Victorian-style Headhouse in Shockoe Bottom’s Main Street Station.
The nearly empty space offers him a peaceful respite from his work just downstairs in the office for the city’s economic development department.
But he remembers a time during his youth when this station was a bustling transportation hub. Like the neighborhood and city around it, the train station has seen highs and lows – has fallen into disrepair and re-emerged from the decay.
Winston remembers the 1960s and 1970s brought a number of devastating hurricanes that had the banks of the James River pooling out over the popular business district. When Hurricane Agnes hit in 1972, Winston and his fellow high schoolers helped business owners in the Bottom to move their merchandise to higher ground as the water encroached. It sloshed all the way past Main Street, flooding the lower floor of the then-three-quarter-century old train station, which closed shortly after.
But since a floodwall was erected in 1994 and Richmond’s urban areas have seen an influx of development, Shockoe Bottom’s image has changed.
“Every time you open the paper, there’s a new development,” Winston said.
He’s watched as multi-story buildings have gone up and old buildings have become apartments and restaurants. It’s injected a new vitality into the neighborhood, but the boom in real estate worries him.
“Who is going to rent all of these apartments?”
But he acknowledges that the developers might be onto something. People like the convenience of city life with restaurants and small shops outside their door. Long gone are the days he remembers when the big-box stores on Broad Street, like Thalhimers and Miller and Rhodes dominated the business markets.
Times change.
Main Street Station reopened in 2003, renovated to reflect its past but with a modern twist with its new glass train shed. It still sees passengers come and go, but functions more as a wedding and event venue and a tourism information center.
But as Shockoe Bottom moves into the future, many believe that the area is still struggling to find a way to remember its dark past.
Tucked into the back of a parking lot right behind the glittering train shed is a marker for Lumpkin’s Jail Site, where 300,000 enslaved people were imprisoned and tortured for decades before the Civil War – when Shockoe Bottom served as the busiest slave trading post north of New Orleans.
Many who live, dine and shop in the area pass the unassuming site, unaware of its blood-soaked history.
Last year, Main Street Station hosted a gallery exhibit on African-American history here that attempted to change that.
It was called Truth and Reconciliation.
