For six years, Darlene Roseman didn’t have heat in her cinder-block-walled unit in Creighton Court. She’d use a single space heater to keep warm - two would cause a circuit fuse to blow - and wait for water to boil on the stove top for an added warmth as she bundled up under a series of blankets.
A wide piece of cardboard with thick Sharpie writing that says “Happy Birthday Darlene” is propped up beside the stairs, serving as both a celebratory sign and a blockade to the mice and roaches that have made themselves unwelcome visitors in Roseman’s home.
As she recounts her back-and-forth tussle with rodents, her friend and neighbor Miss Cat lets out a billowing laughter. Spongebob Squarepants, one of the many cartoons Roseman puts on when neighborhood kids come around, plays in the background.
“My income is short, but the people out here are good to me,” she said. “I always pray that we can get along, and come as one, because that’s what we need … let the community come back to how we used to be.”
After 21 years as a Creighton Court resident, Roseman awaits the demolition of the public housing project as part of a plan to overhaul of the East End neighborhood.
Two bedroom apartments, starting at $1,566 a month, have popped up across the street where the old Armstrong High School used to be. The grocery store on the corner, Food Circus, shuttered its doors, leaving only the Market on 25th, which Roseman says can be a “little high” for groceries. The nearest Food Lion is 30 minutes away on the bus.
It’s all a headache, Roseman said. She’s not ready to move and isn't sure where she'll go. Roseman misses the days when Creighton was a place where doors went unlocked, and people hung out on porches. It’s still a family, she added, but since 1998, it’s seen a lot of deaths and a lot of robberies.
“They shoot so much every day, every night,” she said Saturday afternoon. “You hear something all the time about the shootings and that somebody died. We just lost two people this week.”
Dozens of residents, gripping white and blue balloons, step through flooded sidewalks on their way to Oakwood Cemetery to sing “Happy Birthday” to Tyreese J. Barlow, who was fatally shot Thanksgiving morning, steps from Roseman’s house.
He would’ve been 20 years old.
