The Richmond Police Department declared an unlawful assembly at the Robert E. Lee Monument at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday and cleared the area at 2:46 a.m., according to an RPD Twitter post.

Because the Lee monument sits on state property, Virginia Capitol Police led the response, in conjunction with Virginia State Police and RPD, to the unlawful assembly, which VCP public information officer Joe Macenka said was declared because the area is closed between sunset and sunrise. 

According to Virginia state law, an unlawful assembly may be declared whenever "three or more persons assembled share the common intent to advance some lawful or unlawful purpose by the commission of an act or acts of unlawful force or violence likely to jeopardize seriously public safety, peace or order." The assembly "actually tends to inspire persons of ordinary courage with well-grounded fear of serious and immediate breaches of public safety, peace or order."

Macenka did not specify why the unlawful assembly declaration came at 2:39 a.m., as opposed to hours earlier or anytime after sunset. 

"Capitol Police do not discuss operational specifics with the media," he said.

Unlike early Monday morning, during which state and city police officers released waves of chemical irritants into a crowd at City Hall, the roughly 50 remaining protesters at the monument were dispersed without use of force, though some social media reports say it was threatened.

Macenka said that those inside the circle dispersed "immediately and without issue" after being told their presence amounted to an illegal assembly. 

"Nearly all of the officers walked up to the circle from various directions, and those inside the circle walked away into the night," Macenka said. 

Crews from the Department of General Services then cleared the area around the monument – which demonstrators now refer to as Marcus David-Peters Circle. Items demonstrators left, such as a basketball hoop and a “Radical Library” tent containing books about racial justice, were taken or thrown away, according to a report from The Commonwealth Times and other social media reports.

Macenka referred questions about "the garbage that those inside the circle left behind" to DGS, who said items retrieved from the monument grounds will be kept until the end of the week, while the department works with owners to return them. Those whose items were retrieved by DGS may call 804-786-3311 to begin the return process.

New regulations for gatherings at the Lee monument were put into place in 2017. 

Following the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville in August 2017, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe temporarily barred gatherings at the Lee statue on Monument Avenue. He then imposed emergency regulations in November 2017, which became permanent last year.

The regulations prohibit tents, tables, scaffolding or staging on the monument grounds as well as "banners, flags, posters or other objects" from being placed or affixed to the monument. 

State officials on Monday announced that authorities would enforce rules already on the books barring gatherings on the monument's grounds from sunset to sunrise. For the second consecutive night Tuesday, demonstrators remained at the monument for hours after sunset.

Those present at the monument remained undisturbed by law enforcement until early Wednesday morning, when more than 100 state and city police officers descended on the area to clear the monument, The Commonwealth Times reports.

Police had descended on Stuart Circle just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday to intercede after protesters tied ropes around the J.E.B Stuart statue, a tribute to the Confederate general near the heart of Richmond, in an effort to bring it down.

Officers in riot gear shouted down people yelling "F*** the police," declaring the gathering an unlawful assembly and threatening to deploy chemical agents.

A group present on Lee monument grounds Wednesday morning, who asked to remain anonymous, said they returned to set up their tents after law enforcement dispersed. The individuals said they were among the small group of protesters at the monument when an unlawful assembly was declared.

They estimated fewer than 15 individuals were in the grassy circle in the early hours of the morning, when a large number of officers arrived on scene in riot gear, threatening use of chemical agents if demonstrators didn’t leave.

They see the increasingly militarized police presence, unlawful assembly declarations and ordinance restricting activity at the monument simply as “creative ways” to curb demonstrators’ First Amendment rights.

The group has been staked out at the monument nearly every day, they said, to pass out snacks and water bottles.

