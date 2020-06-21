Police descended on Stuart Circle just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday to intercede after protesters tied ropes around the J.E.B Stuart statue, a tribute to the Confederate general.
Officers in riot gear shouted down people yelling "F*** the police," declaring the gathering an unlawful assembly and threatening to deploy chemical agents.
Protesters in Richmond and across the country have toppled icons they say embody white supremacy and oppression during a wave of unrest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd last month.
At around 9:20 p.m., the Richmond Police Department sent out a message via Twitter that the assembly at the Stuart monument, which is at the intersection of Monument Avenue and Stuart Circle near downtown, was deemed unlawful.
At around 9:20 p.m. this evening, an unlawful assembly has been declared at the J.E.B. Stuart Monument. Please leave the area. pic.twitter.com/Gj2yL9cZ2u— Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 22, 2020
The crowd chanted back, "We're not leaving."
Just before 10 p.m., a line of officers in riot gear marched toward the statue. Minutes later they encircled the statue, blocking off all sides of the monument.
RPD tweeted around 10:10 p.m. the reason for the declaration: "The Unlawful Assembly was declared earlier due to protesters attempting to pull down the J.E.B. Stuart statue with rope, which could have caused serious injuries."
As a police helicopter flew overhead, officers continued to move up Monument toward the Robert E. Lee monument, which has become the epicenter for protesters and their supporters for the past three weeks.
Richmond Times-Dispatch reporters witnessed at least five people being detained by police, and the use of pepper spray. According to several posts on social media, tear gas was also deployed by police.
A reporter with VCU's student newspaper The Commonwealth Times, posted video on his Twitter page of him being pepper sprayed by police as they marched up Monument Avenue. He later posted a photo of his bloody elbow, which he said happened after he was thrown to the ground by an officer he bumped into while filming.
VIDEO: Listen to me yell “I’m press” at officers as they started to use pepper spray on demonstrators. They sprayed me in my face and covered my phone. Shortly after, I was thrown to ground my an officer I bumped into. pic.twitter.com/Z6JJ79TSdY— Andrew Ringle (@aeringle) June 22, 2020
The Richmond Police Department announced on Friday night that it "has the authority to declare protests that become violent, dangerous or disruptive as unlawful assemblies" under Virginia Code ~VA 18.2 -406. This gives police the authority to make arrests if a crowd fails to disperse.
Richmond's interim police chief William "Jody" Blackwell said Friday that he's instructed his officers to "make every effort to support each citizen’s First Amendment right to express their opinion. ... But, some protesters actions put everyone at risk and we must address that.”
According to RPD, when the decision is made to declare something an unlawful assembly, the following will happen: Repeated announcements will be made by bullhorn to alert everyone it is time to leave. That message will say: “This is been deemed an unlawful assembly. Please disperse. Failure to disperse will result in arrest and/or exposure to chemical agents.”
