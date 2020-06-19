The Richmond Police Department on Friday afternoon, hours before a planned candlelight vigil at the Robert E. Lee Monument, said that they are prepare to declare an unlawful assembly if the event or protests that will likely follow become "violent, dangerous or disruptive."
"Reminder: the Richmond Police Department has the authority to declare protests that become violent, dangerous or disruptive as unlawful assemblies," police said in a statement. "It is one of the tools the Department has under Virginia Code ~VA 18.2-406 to deal with unruly crowds. It gives the officers the authority to make arrests for failing to disperse."
The department said its made several unlawful assembly declarations over the last three weeks of civil unrest, adding that its officers have refrained from making arrests when crowds refused to disperse. But now, the department said they are prepared to make arrests or use chemical agents.
One protester was arrested Sunday night and charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and conspiracy to incite a riot. It's unclear if any dispersal order was given that night, and two nights of clashes ensued outside the department's headquarters on Grace Street, where protesters were met with rubber bullets, flash bangs, pepper spray and tear gas.
The Virginia State Police released video Thursday night of one of its officers getting hit in the knee with a block of cement. Police also reported that water balloons filled with urine where thrown at them, and that they intercepted ball bearings and Molotov cocktails.
"I have instructed my officers to make every effort to support each citizen’s First Amendment right to express their opinion," said RPD Interim Chief William "Jody" Blackwell. "We share their vision of a better, more inclusive future for Richmond. But, some protesters actions put everyone at risk and we must address that."
The comments come a day after the newly-tapped chief vowed to "get the city back" during a press conference.
“We, as a community, need to step up and take our community back because too many sit in silence,” Blackwell told reporters on Thursday. “I hear fear, I’m afraid. However, my love for this city and my love for these men and women will not cause me a challenge as far as reacting. We’re going to get the city back.”
The reminder also follows a comment that the ACLU of Virginia posted on Twitter on Saturday afternoon: "You must receive clear and detailed notice of a dispersal order, including how much time you have to disperse, the consequences of failing to disperse, and what clear exit route you can follow, BEFORE you may be arrested or charged with any crime."
In its release Friday, the department said: "Here is what to expect: When the decision is made to declare an unlawful assembly, repeated announcements are made by bullhorn to alert everyone it is time to leave. This is what will be announced: “This is been deemed an unlawful assembly. Please disperse. Failure to disperse will result in arrest and/or exposure to chemical agents.”
A night before, the department also announced road closures as a large number of people are expected to attend the vigil scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
The following roads will be closed from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 19:
• Monument Avenue between Lombardy Street and Meadow Street
• Allen Avenue between Park Avenue and West Broad Street
Blackwell is so going to blow this. Listen to the rhetoric. Dangerous and disruptive have very broad interpretations. And use of chemical agents? After what RPD did when they gassed a truly peaceful protest? And the reference to "my" officers? Zero confidence being inspired.
