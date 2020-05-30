Richmond protest
On Saturday, Mayor Levar Stoney addressed Friday night's protest and the violent injustices that continue to happen against black communities. Stoney told VPM that while he understands the outrage, those who are damaging black-owned businesses should stay home.

One black-owned business impacted was Waller & Company Jewelers, which has been in business off Broad Street for 120 years and had a window smashed in by a brick, according to surveillance cameras. 

Another was Success Beaute Bar on West Grace Street, which hasn't yet celebrated a year and has to wait for the insurance company to open on Monday to assess the damage.

"What you're seeing around this country and saw in Richmond last night is built up pain. I feel that, and it hurts," Stoney later tweeted. "I know it could have been me or my brother. But two wrongs don't make a right. If you love this city, you'll express your pain without hurting others."

An online flyer circulating Saturday called for a peaceful protest at 6 p.m. Monday starting at the capitol.

The Hanover NAACP announced Saturday afternoon that there will be a Call to Action Event on Sunday at 1 p.m. about the death of George Floyd and other acts of violence at the hands of law enforcement at the Richmond Reconciliation Statue at 15th and East Main Street. 

Speakers include Stoney and the president of the Richmond Branch NAACP, the superintendent of Richmond Public Schools and the Richmond police chief, among others. People can watch on the City of Richmond and Richmond Police Department's Facebook Live pages.

Local Richmond organizers have called for reform in policing for years, and in a Friday webinar made up of black activists, mental health advocates and social workers, they called for a civilian review board to hold police accountable in Richmond and establish the "Marcus Alert" in honor of Marcus David Peters - a teacher who was shot and killed by Richmond police during a mental health crisis. The shooting was deemed justified by prosecutors.

Activists also asked for more transparency in how Richmond police conducts crisis intervention training and its de-escalation practices.

Richmond Police say there are no known arrests at this time

A Richmond police spokeswoman has said that "At this time, no known arrests were made" at Friday night's protest. 

The Richmond Community Bail Fund, which exists to help pay bail funds of people detained, told the Times-Dispatch they received four separate calls from people saying their friend had been arrested. As of 5 a.m. Saturday, none of the four people had been booked into Richmond City jail, and no charges are pending, as far as they know.

GRTC suspends all service from 8 p.m. Saturday to Sunday night

A 2004 GRTC Pulse bus was set on fire Friday night during the protests, but no employees or passengers were injured, according to a GRTC statement Saturday. GRTC also announced that it will suspend service from 8 p.m. Saturday to Sunday night. This excludes CARE trips, which are for customers on dialysis. None of these buses will enter protest areas.

“The safety of our staff and passengers is the most important factor in determining service levels. We can replace property, but we can’t replace people," said GRTC CEO Julie Timm. "I also believe it is important for GRTC to make space for people to protest this weekend without endangering our GRTC Family members. We are closely monitoring this evolving situation in Richmond and will only provide service when we determine it is safe.”

GRTC plans to resume service Monday morning but may have service delays or end service following protests.

Capitol Square closes

Capitol Square will not open to the public Saturday after Friday night's protest, said the Department of General Services and Capitol Police.

"The decision to keep Capitol Square closed was made after multiple surrounding buildings were damaged during civil unrest Friday, May 29," said a Saturday release. 

Damage mentioned included a window broken in the Barbara Johns Building and the vandalizing of the Virginia Capitol Visitor's Center, the Virginia Supreme Court Building and the Washington Building.

Capitol Square is usually closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. A reopening date or time has not been disclosed. 

Friday night's protest began around 8:30 p.m., and was in response to the ongoing police violence that's impacted black communities, including the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minneapolis after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

Protesters also paid tribute to Marcus David Peters, a VCU alum, who was killed by Richmond police officers in 2018 during a mental health crisis. 

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

