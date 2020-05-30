On Saturday, Mayor Levar Stoney addressed Friday night's protest and the violent injustices that continue to happen against black communities. Stoney told VPM that while he understands the outrage, those who are damaging black-owned businesses should stay home.
One black-owned business impacted was Waller & Company Jewelers, which has been in business off Broad Street for 120 years and had a window smashed in by a brick, according to surveillance cameras.
Another was Success Beaute Bar on West Grace Street, which hasn't yet celebrated a year and has to wait for the insurance company to open on Monday to assess the damage.
"What you're seeing around this country and saw in Richmond last night is built up pain. I feel that, and it hurts," Stoney later tweeted. "I know it could have been me or my brother. But two wrongs don't make a right. If you love this city, you'll express your pain without hurting others."
An online flyer circulating Saturday called for a peaceful protest at 6 p.m. Monday starting at the capitol.
The Hanover NAACP announced Saturday afternoon that there will be a Call to Action Event on Sunday at 1 p.m. about the death of George Floyd and other acts of violence at the hands of law enforcement at the Richmond Reconciliation Statue at 15th and East Main Street.
Speakers include Stoney and the president of the Richmond Branch NAACP, the superintendent of Richmond Public Schools and the Richmond police chief, among others. People can watch on the City of Richmond and Richmond Police Department's Facebook Live pages.
Local Richmond organizers have called for reform in policing for years, and in a Friday webinar made up of black activists, mental health advocates and social workers, they called for a civilian review board to hold police accountable in Richmond and establish the "Marcus Alert" in honor of Marcus David Peters - a teacher who was shot and killed by Richmond police during a mental health crisis. The shooting was deemed justified by prosecutors.
Activists also asked for more transparency in how Richmond police conducts crisis intervention training and its de-escalation practices.
Richmond Police say there are no known arrests at this time
A Richmond police spokeswoman has said that "At this time, no known arrests were made" at Friday night's protest.
The Richmond Community Bail Fund, which exists to help pay bail funds of people detained, told the Times-Dispatch they received four separate calls from people saying their friend had been arrested. As of 5 a.m. Saturday, none of the four people had been booked into Richmond City jail, and no charges are pending, as far as they know.
GRTC suspends all service from 8 p.m. Saturday to Sunday night
A 2004 GRTC Pulse bus was set on fire Friday night during the protests, but no employees or passengers were injured, according to a GRTC statement Saturday. GRTC also announced that it will suspend service from 8 p.m. Saturday to Sunday night. This excludes CARE trips, which are for customers on dialysis. None of these buses will enter protest areas.
“The safety of our staff and passengers is the most important factor in determining service levels. We can replace property, but we can’t replace people," said GRTC CEO Julie Timm. "I also believe it is important for GRTC to make space for people to protest this weekend without endangering our GRTC Family members. We are closely monitoring this evolving situation in Richmond and will only provide service when we determine it is safe.”
GRTC plans to resume service Monday morning but may have service delays or end service following protests.
Capitol Square closes
Capitol Square will not open to the public Saturday after Friday night's protest, said the Department of General Services and Capitol Police.
"The decision to keep Capitol Square closed was made after multiple surrounding buildings were damaged during civil unrest Friday, May 29," said a Saturday release.
Damage mentioned included a window broken in the Barbara Johns Building and the vandalizing of the Virginia Capitol Visitor's Center, the Virginia Supreme Court Building and the Washington Building.
Capitol Square is usually closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. A reopening date or time has not been disclosed.
Friday night's protest began around 8:30 p.m., and was in response to the ongoing police violence that's impacted black communities, including the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minneapolis after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
Protesters also paid tribute to Marcus David Peters, a VCU alum, who was killed by Richmond police officers in 2018 during a mental health crisis.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
This was part of a national organized effort to sow destruction. The organizers of these planned riots need to be held legally and civilly liable for their actions. There was going to be nothing peaceful about this event from the start. Only fools would think otherwise.
By his own standard, Rump has failed America... again.
“President Donald Trump blamed "weak leadership" in Washington for the outbreak of rioting and looting in Ferguson, Missouri, six years ago.
"Our country is totally fractured and, with our weak leadership in Washington, you can expect Ferguson type riots and looting in other places," Trump tweeted on November 25, 2014.
On the same day, he added that the rest of the world would be laughing at the United States and then-President Barack Obama over the rioting in the suburb of St. Louis.“
This rioting is wrong. Yes. BUT, MN. officials saw a cold blooded murder on video and witnesses to it were speaking out, but they were doing nothing ... for four days, nothing. Those police officers should have been immediately charged with murder and even later should have been charged with more than 3rd degree and manslaughter. My goodness, what more did it take? And the police officer doing the killing did it in broad daylight in front of others and he surely knew there were cameras around. He didn't care. He was proud of his criminal behavior. HE is responsible for all the turmoil happening across the nation as a result and the MN. officials failed miserably to act early on. And where was Sen. Amy Klobuchar early on. They failed and now we all pay. May George Floyd RIP. My condolences to all the loved ones.
Unfortunately the only way for these wrongs to be redressed in America seems to be protests to call attention to them. The white privilege set would prefer to just sweep them under the carpet.
White America has a problem and it's itself... 400 years of oppressing and exploiting black people... White America needs to deal with this or see the country go down in flames (literally)... Time to take all the spoon fed lies, rationalization, alibis and excuses and flush them... I know that REDNECK AMERICA, i.e. Neanderthal Nation, ain't going to like it... Tough... They can self-deport to Russia since they seem to be in love with Putin... ~~~ Bob
Perhaps you should self deport to the country of your ancestors where such behavior is the norm.
And maybe, Steve, you should thank your Republican leadership for not only a pandemic that will probably in time kill us all, but we're finding ourselves at war while we wait. Happy?
Gwen Talbot Perhaps you should thank by our Democratic leadership for sitting on legislation while hoping the economy will continue to fail. Plenty of blame to go around
No one hopes the economy will fail, Steve. And only idiots and Trump cultists (but I repeat myself) that canard.
~~~Sideshow Bob ..... Some Black Americans have a problem, and it's those who stir the pot of racism, while others who have been free for over 150 years, but still mired in 400 years of oppression of black people.
Most important is one political party, and their media, that “uses” (exploits) blacks as being victims, for votes, and their quest to control all of the little people, black and white.
Democrats were the ruling party of the South during Slavery, and the Civil War, and they are the same ruling power today who wants to keep blacks enslaved, for their own survival. Period. ~~~Tracy
Tracy: OMG, you always live in the past. You are so boring. Where do you get that the Democrats are the "ruling party" of today? Who controls the U. S. Senate and who has allowed this impeached president of ours to continue to spread hate and anger every opportunity he gets. Trump is just glad to have something, anything, take attention away from his clearly mishandling of Covid-19 and causing 100,000 deaths. HE should have been out there on Day One seeing that these murderers were charged. Instead he allowed it all to get out of hand, riots, just like he did with Charlottesville.
“Protest turns violent” = riot! TD doesn’t have the courage to call it that.
Democrat leadership is unable to maintain order in the cities that it governs. Citizens and property are at risk.
This was clearly a hate crime and for four days President Trump did nothing. Where was the federal government (U.S. Attys., FBI) to quickly take over and charge these police officers for the cold blooded killing. Like this administration didn't know there would be riots? This president enjoys and preaches violence. He can't wait to call out his "military" to start the shooting. It could have and should have been prevented early on, on Day One, when this murderer killed and wanted to be seen. The government officials responsible for maintaining order have failed miserably.
And Stoney and the Governor clearly demonstrated that last night
