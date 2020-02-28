Standard Parking Plus electronic pay station

Got an overdue book to the Richmond Public Library? Keep it awhile longer - library fines have been eliminated.

In an effort to increase accessibility and library usage for all residents, the Richmond Public Library has eliminated the longstanding practice of charging fines for overdue books. It joins more than 200 other public libraries nationwide who've adopted the no-fine practice, which was recently encouraged by the American Library Association, the largest professional association of libraries in the world.

The fines made up less than one percent of the library's total budget and disproportionately affected low-income, African American and Hispanic communities, according to a news release from the city.

“I was proud to advocate for this equitable change,” Mayor Levar Stoney wrote in a statement. “A welcoming library is a key pillar of the community and provides a gateway to the world of learning and opportunity for personal progress. Ending fines is an accepted practice that won’t put pressure on our system and will alleviate the burden on our most vulnerable Richmonders.”

The only fees going forward will  be on items that are damaged or considered lost.

"Our library has a removed a punitive, inefficient and misguided practice that was a barrier blocking our most vulnerable users," said Richmond Public Library Director Scott Firestine in a written statement. "This is a giant step forward to inform, enrich and empower."

