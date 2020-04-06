Richmond Public Schools on Monday decided how to calculate students' year-end grades at the district's School Board meeting streamed over Facebook Live.
The system closed last month through the end of the school year to thwart the spread of COVID-19, a few weeks shy of the end of the third quarter, leaving grades up in the air.
Superintendent Jason Kamras said the policy was developed with two distinct goals:
"One is to do no harm to our kids; this closure is not their fault. And the second is to try and make this as simple and as clear as possible,"
Third quarter grades for elementary school students on track to pass will be an “S” for satisfactory. Those not passing will receive an “N” for needs improvement as a notation for future teachers to signify areas where students will need additional support. Final grades for elementary students will not be calculated.
GPA considerations mean middle and high school courses will be graded based on work students had done up to the shutdown.
Kamras said for third-quarter grades any missing assignments should be coded as exempt because of inequities in students’ ability to turn in makeup work. In addition to exemptions, any failed assignment should be increased to at least 50% because students will not have an opportunity to make up the assignment in a meaningful way.
Final grades for the year will be calculated by averaging the first three quarters.
Kamras said he understood the policy may benefit students who had not completed work in the third quarter but the circumstances do not allow for teachers to weigh in on each individual's readiness for next year.
“I can see this is a broad strokes policy,” Kamras said. “At this time, given the unique circumstances of the inability to sometimes communicate, the stresses many of our teachers have, the fact that some of them are ill themselves would make that not tenable on a large scale.”
Kamras said the policy matches the one adopted by Henrico County Public Schools aside from exemptions from makeup work at the middle and high school level.
Districts have control over their GPA policies, but receiving state-recognized credit will require an added step for high school students.
High school courses will have a mandatory, ungraded learning module that students must complete by June 10 to earn credit for the course.
High school seniors on track to graduate will not have additional work unless they were enrolled in an AP course and want to take the exam for college credit. Seniors who were failing a course will also need to complete a module in order to receive credit and graduate on time.
