Richmond Public School teachers worried that reopening plans would endanger the lives of educators, staff and students are pressing the School Board for consideration as a decision looms about in-person instruction.
A petition drafted by two teachers who say the Board isn't ready for a vote demands an equitable plan that would include hazard pay for custodians, lunch staff and others and offer public comment opportunities for at least two meetings before a decision is made. More than 150 people have signed.
Jessica Shim and Elizabeth Jorgensen-Best, who authored the petition, say they were dissatisfied with a survey the school system issued last month gathering feedback.
"It was really vague and not detailed," Shim, a 5th grade teacher at Westover Hills Elementary, said of the survey. "We were confused because we were like ‘well we need a plan.’"
A committee convened by Richmond Public Schools developed the survey, available on the district's website, asking which in-person re-opening scenarios parents would be comfortable with. Teachers received a separate survey.
There has been concern among some stakeholders that the data in the survey is skewed. Anyone who visits the survey website can submit answers.
"It seemed as though they were just going to take this vote, even though we mentioned that the data was completely skewed," Shim said. "The number of people who say their students receive special ed services, the percentage was very low. It doesn’t reflect the population of RPS."
The board had publicly discussed taking up a vote on draft reopening scenarios July 9, but a majority of its members said at a June 29 work session that they need doctors' guidance on risks before deciding.
Superintendent Jason Kamras took aim at the petition's accuracy in a tweet welcoming "constructive feedback" and challenging the timeline provided, which has been fuzzy at best.
Although the prospect of a July 9 vote drove the petition, the people behind it say questions still need to be answered. As of Tuesday, the vote was delayed. A majority of school board members stated they were not ready to vote until they received more guidance from the medical community in Richmond. Kamras announced the delay in his RPS Direct Newsletter on Tuesday.
In an update made following Kamras' announcement, petitioners ask whether students and teachers will be provided with adequate personal protective equipment and what would happen if someone in a school building tests positive for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there had been 2,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Richmond, with 29 deaths. Black and Latino residents make up 82% of COVID-19 cases in the city. RPS is a majority-minority school district with majority Black students and a growing Latino population.
Summer Schultz, who teaches biology at Richmond Community High school, said she doesn’t feel comfortable conducting any sort of in-person instruction right away.
“We have nonfunctional heaters and AC with mold in our air systems,” she said. “We have classrooms with no windows. We also now know that this is not an 'old person' disease and that children are not immune, and that even when people recover, a significant percentage of victims are left with serious and debilitating damage to nervous system, lungs, kidneys, and heart.”
Asthma, one of the risk factors for complications from the disease is especially prevalent in the city; the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America in 2019 listed Richmond 12th in the top 20 asthma capitals in the country.
The condition also is listed as one of the top issues for chronic absenteeism among students in the Richmond area, by the RVA Childhood Asthma Collaborative, an alliance between VCU Health System, Bon Secours Richmond Health System, and HCA Virginia Health System.
Dr. Danny Avula, who directs both Richmond's and Henrico's health districts, is scheduled to will offer a presentation at Thursday's meeting.
"I know board members wanted additional medical guidance," Kamras said. "It’s extremely difficult, it’s extremely complex. At the end of the day, there are no perfect reopening plans. We’re going to do our very best to meet the needs of our students, families and staff."
School administrators have said the survey option most parents and teachers chose would see students attend school two days a week on staggered schedules.
All students would participate in a virtual learning day on Fridays. Kamras said he also wanted to propose an equity option to the board, where students with high needs would be able to attend school five days a week.
Shim said that concerned her since more than half of students in RPS are classified as having high needs, which includes students with individual education plans or are economically disadvantaged.
"I think what is blatantly clear here is that we should have been doing this a very long time ago and we just chose not to have that conversation," she said. "We were busy worrying about other things. These (conversations) should have been addressed before we were going into three hour curriculum. Opening the schools should have been a priority."
The Richmond School Board is scheduled to discuss reopening beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at a meeting streamed on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.