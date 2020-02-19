The Richmond School Board on Tuesday night picked new names for three schools, including renaming George Mason Elementary for the city's first African American mayor.
The board also renamed E.S.H. Greene Elementary and picked a name for the middle school opening next school year on Hull Street Road.
Henry L. Marsh Elementary School, Cardinal Elementary School and River City Middle School, respectively, will be the official names beginning in the 2020-21 school year. Mason and Greene are currently being rebuilt, and the new middle school will replace Elkhardt-Thompson Middle on Forest Hill Avenue.
School Board Vice Chairwoman Cheryl Burke, whose 7th District includes Mason, said she was beyond elated with the decision to rename the school after Marsh, a civil rights champion.
“He went to George Mason, so our children too can think about what they can do and what they can give,” Burke said. “Our children will have walking history. To have someone that grew up right around the corner, decided to stay and give our children someone to emulate and not dream about.”
She said she was very moved by the renaming ceremony for Barack Obama Elementary last week and was glad students in her district would experience a tangible connection to a great person who grew up in the same area where they now live.
Mason was the author of the Virginia Declaration of Rights, which served as a basis for the U.S. Bill of Rights. He owned roughly 100 slaves throughout his life, according to the website for Gunston Hall, Mason’s 18th-century mansion near the Potomac River.
Superintendent Jason Kamras said last year that Mason’s slave ownership “disqualifies him from the honor of having one of our schools named after him.”
The board adopted the recommended names from the RPS administration, which were decided by public input over the past few months.
Shadae Thomas Harris, chief engagement officer for the district, said each school formed a renaming team made up of parents, teachers, students and community members to get input on the new names.
Officials recommended Cardinal because it was the preferred choice of most students and families in the Greene school zone, who thought it best represented their school culture.
Greene was named for E.S.H. Greene, who spent 35 years working for the Chesterfield County school system as a teacher, principal and superintendent. It’s one of several Chesterfield schools that became Richmond schools after annexation in 1970.
For the new middle school, the community decided to focus on a geographic theme to promote unity. They felt River City Middle School, a nod to a city nickname, would be best at creating a new school community.
Kamras said he was happy with the final decisions.
“I think it’s part of our growing tide here in Richmond of recognizing heroes who have not been recognized for years, whether it’s Maggie Walker, Arthur Ashe and now Henry Marsh.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.