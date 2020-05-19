The Richmond School Board on Monday adopted a $331 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 with about $24 million less than they'd hoped for.
The board voted 6-3 to approve the spending plan, preserving a 2% raise for teachers that was half the pay bump the Board initially envisioned when it sent a proposal $43 million above the current year's budget to the City Council in February.
The raise was an anomaly in the region, where steep drops in revenue prompted by the COVID-19 shutdown saw raises stripped from the Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover spending plans. The Richmond School Board's budget included an amendment stipulating that if the body does not approve $1.5 million for a new curriculum later in the year, that money will go to COVID-19 response.
“I am concerned that we are not putting enough resources into COVID contingency planning,” said Jonathan Young, 4th District, who voted against the plan alongside Patrick Sapini and Kenya Gibson.
Gibson expressed concerns about planning for the 2020-2021 academic year, with the possibility of in-person learning remaining a question mark as localities await guidance from the state.
“I’m hearing from other districts who are thinking about what’s going to happen in the fall and those decisions involve budget implications," Gibson said.
Discussions about scenarios for 2020-2021 school year have been loose and no concrete plans are in place. Kamras supports moving to a year-round academic calendar but has said adding more instructional days will cost about $5 million per week, which the system does not have to spend.
Board member Felicia Cosby said she was frustrated about the district's planning for the next school year.
“We have asked for information repeatedly. It is critical. We do know that we have our neighboring school divisions that have already started these plans and have articulated them,” Cosby said. “I don’t want to be in a situation where we asked for it, and we don’t get it.”
Hopewell Public Schools decided last week they would wait to move to a year-round calendar until January 2021.
Among the $24 million in cuts to the Richmond Public Schools budget: three positions from the ASPIRE program, which helps “over-aged, under-credited” students graduate, for a savings of $300,000. The people in those positions will fill vacancies at other schools, Kamras said.
Three vacancies from the central office's chief academic office were eliminated: an early childhood education coordinator, an exceptional education coordinator, and a director of assessment and research. This saved the district over $300,000. Some board members wanted to see more central office cuts, including Young, who proposed eliminating 10 central office positions and phasing out the ASPIRE program completely.
His motion to amend the budget failed with seven board members voting no. Sapini and Young were the only ones to vote yes. If passed, it would have saved $2.4 million.
Cosby proposed cutting five additional central office positions, eight in total. Her amendment failed, 5-4, with Liz Doerr, Scott Barlow, Dawn Page, Cheryl Burke, and Linda Owen voting 'no.'
Also on Monday, Chief Academic Officer Tracy Epp and staff presented the proposed reading and math curricula for grades K-8, which accounts for over $1 million in the upcoming fiscal year's spending plan.
Teachers have questioned publicly whether the upcoming school year is the best time to implement new curricula since there's no concrete plan on how the district will go back to school.
The administration is proposing E.L. Learning as the reading curriculum, and Eureka Math as the new math curriculum. Kamras has touted both of these as a key part of addressing equity, saying that RPS students deserve the chance to be exposed to rigorous curriculum.
“I think it is actually even more important during COVID-19 to move forward with this because we know kids are going to have learning loss,” Kamras said.
Right now, RPS uses Benchmark Literacy for reading and Envisions for math. Kamras said the curricula RPS currently uses is incomplete.
The Eureka Math curriculum is developed by Great Minds, a company based in Washington, D.C., where Kamras served as a teacher and administrator before coming to Richmond. In December, Richmond BizSense reported the company’s plan to move its headquarters to Richmond by this fall.
Gibson voiced concerns about the timing.
“It’s questionable to me that [Great Minds] relocated to Richmond and now is winning this contract,” she said. “It’s questionable to me that we are moving forward with this contract despite the fact that we are faced with a pandemic.”
Kamras said he does not have any ties to the company.
