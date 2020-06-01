When Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras drafted his five-year strategic plan, Dreams4RPS, one of the first priorities was new reading and math curricula.
Kamras’ reasoning: Richmond Public Schools is in a crisis when it comes to the two subjects.
The Richmond School Board last month adopted a budget with $1.5 million for new K-8 reading and math curricula. On Monday, the board voted to pass the curricula in two separate votes.
The math curriculum, Eureka Math, was passed 8-1, with 3rd District representative Kenya Gibson voting against. The reading curriculum, E.L. Education, was passed 8-1, with Gibson again dissenting.
With an uncertain school year ahead due to the pandemic, some teachers have questioned whether it’s the best time to roll out a new sequence of instruction. Others are eager to launch.
“Teaching is always a field that is constantly evolving and changing,” said School Board member Dawn Page, the 8th District representative. “Sometimes change is hard, but we have always gone above and beyond the call. This is what teachers do. We always go above and beyond the call of duty.”
Kamras says the new materials, E.L. Education for reading and Eureka Math are the rigorous curricula that RPS students deserve, and a necessary step toward achieving equity.
“Less than half of our schools are accredited,” Kamras said. “I don’t think it is an overstatement to say that our math achievement and our reading achievement is in crisis.”
Much of mathematical learning for younger students in the past relied on memorizing addition problems and multiplication tables, and building from there. Once students memorize addition problems in kindergarten, they then learn how to stack numbers on top of each other to add and multiply double digits.
For Allison El Koubi, the principal at Westover Hills Elementary School, which has been piloting some form of Eureka Math for two years, the beauty of the curriculum is that it moves beyond memorization and into deeply understanding numbers.
“Students would have memorized these rather than gaining these mental math strategies,” she said.
The basis of Eureka Math is to get students to understand how to get to certain numbers and why those numbers are what they are. This means the students aren’t using stackables to learn how to add. Instead, they’re learning how to add with the base of the number 10 in mind.
Some parents like conceptual understanding better than the memorization technique that was previously taught in school. Jody Lyle said daughter Claire, a third-grader, is able to do addition in her head because of the way she understands numbers now.
“Numbers make sense. They’re not just these abstract ideas anymore,” Lyle said. “Eureka focuses a lot on pictures and diagrams and makes numbers concrete. When you’re doing something simple like 8 + 3 is 11, and putting it in a group of ten and how when you get to 10, there’s one more left.”
The pilot at Westover Hills saw dramatic gains in state accountability test scores, despite not fully aligning with the state’s standards of learning, which made some teachers anxious.
“Part of the reason I wasn’t as concerned with the alignment piece is that first year, we were at a 28% math achievement rate the year before I came,” she said. “We were the third lowest in the state for math.”
They jumped 30 percentage points in math with the non-aligned curriculum.
During the 2019 school year, the school, along with most of the middle and elementary schools in the district, moved to pilot Richmond Math curriculum, which is based on Eureka Math but more aligned with Virginia SOL standards. RPS points to significant gains in math after the pilot year.
“The data was pretty clear,” Kamras said. “83% of our schools that piloted saw increases in student achievement. Not that the data is the end-all-be-all, but it is certainly important.”
While many parents have been pleased with the program, other parents have had concerns. Jeannie Bowker’s second-grader, Bruce, had a difficult time transitioning to the new curricula.
“They learned how to do math one way before, and then there were boxes,” Bowker said. “There was a week where their teacher sent back a Richmond Math workbook. Parents were frantically texting each other asking, ‘What is this? My kid is so upset.’ It was just really confusing.”
Bowker felt she wasn’t in a position to help teach her son with the new strategies. Bruce’s school, Linwood Holton Elementary School, stopped the pilot midway through the school year. Bowker said she was relieved.
Chief Academic Officer Tracy Epp confirmed the school decided to stop the pilot, but was unsure as to why.
“No school was made to join the pilot, so we supported the principal’s decision, which was informed by teachers wanting to wait. It is a lot to learn,” she said. “I’m sure there was some frustration.”
As for the reading curriculum, Conor Williams, a fellow at the Century Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank, said that much of E.L. Education’s strategy is to connect project-based learning with student-driven and progressive material that gets kids to care about what they’re doing in school.
“It tends to be about embedding learning within a range of student activities that gives students more investment in what they’re learning.”
Kamras said the thing he’s most excited about is E.L. Education’s diverse reading program, which he said highlights social justice themes such as climate change and current events.
One of the lessons in the fifth grade calls for a reading of “Eight Days, A story of Haiti,” by Edwidge Danticat, a Haitian-American author. Students are asked to contemplate natural disasters and write out their plans for an emergency preparedness kit.
While the diverse authors are something School Board members are excited about, Williams said it’s not enough to get students to think critically. However, exposing students to diverse cultures will.
“It’s a good start,” he said. “One of the pieces of critical thinking is to get students to step out of their perspectives and view a particular lesson or piece of knowledge from other perspectives. That helps them see the world through different lessons. The curriculum alone can’t do that. It needs good teacher support and a lot of student engagement as well.”
For a number of teachers and parents, the timing of implementation is a concern. RPS, along with other localities around the state, is still awaiting guidance from Gov.Ralph Northam about when — or whether — to reopen school buildings this fall.
Amanda Reisner, who has been with the district for 13 years, said this year is not the best time to roll out a new curriculum.
“There is so much we have to take care of for the pandemic,” she said. “I have tables in my classroom. That’s not appropriate if we go back to school. They’re going to need a desk. We don’t have a very good filtration system. We in kindergarten had almost no technology last year. We had 30 iPads that were shared between kindergarten and first. It’s a whole new world for us at this point.”
Since school closures, RPS has given out more than 12,000 Chromebooks. But Reisner said her students don’t have much experience with technology and she worries about keeping them engaged with brand new curricula.
“I think it’s more important to figure out how the classroom and schooling is going to be effective in a socially distant world,” she said. Richmond Math is very hands-on, which would require some sharing of three-dimensional objects used to illustrate math. Virtually, she wonders what happens if the students don’t have objects to follow along with lessons.
Still, she doesn’t think the materials the system has been using ultimately is what’s best.
“I don’t think the curriculum we had is the answer,” she said.
Autumn Nabors, who helped choose the new curricula, said she understands teachers’ concerns.
“It’s a possibility that we’re going back virtually,” she said. “We’re trying to do continued learning and engagement, but we aren’t having required learning. I think it’s really valid that our teachers are nervous that we’re teaching virtually, and this is just one more thing.”
However, she agrees with Reisner that sticking with the current curriculum is not the answer to those fears.
“What we’re going to have to figure out no matter what is teaching virtually in meaningful ways,” she said. “Having the new curriculum will give us a strong foundation that we currently don’t have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.