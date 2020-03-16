Richmond Public Schools said Monday that the city’s schools will be closed two more weeks — through spring break, until at least April 13 — because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Last week, RPS announced its plan to close through March 27. On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered every K-12 school in the state to do the same.
Full-time, part-time and hourly district employees will continue to be paid during the break, including hourly employees whose schedules vary from week to week.
At Monday’s School Board meeting at City Hall, Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the newly announced extension — of at least two weeks, and possibly longer — would increase stress on parents and students. But he said it was important to let families know early so they can begin planning for the longer closure.
“It is very clear that we will not as a community be prepared to open in two weeks, so we wanted to provide that clarity for our students and our families and our staff,” Kamras said. “We recognize this continues to cause enormous hardship for many families because of child care, food and all kinds of other day-to-day realities.”
Regarding pay, the School Board approved a decision to allocate funds at the maximum possible number of hours the employees could work each week during the closure, to ensure that workers do not receive less than they would have otherwise.
Kamras also gave an update on the school system’s food distribution centers, which were created in response to the COVID-19 crisis and became operational Monday. He said not many families took advantage of the program on the first day but added that he expects greater participation in the weeks ahead.
The superintendent said word is still getting out and that the program’s reach will continue to expand as more partners become involved.
Beginning Wednesday, Henderson Middle School will no longer distribute meals because of construction in the area. The families being served by the Henderson center are encouraged to go instead to nearby Ginter Park Elementary School. A center is also being opened at Carver Elementary School to primarily serve the Gilpin Court community.
Kamras said residents who wish to volunteer at the sites should not show up without RPS approval.
Meanwhile, the School Board authorized a budget transfer of $553,000 for supplies and services related to the deep cleaning of school buildings, along with an additional $250,000 for nursing services related to special needs students through June 30.
The board also passed a resolution authorizing the superintendent and board chair to make transfers up to an additional $1 million without a full board vote, barring an objection from at least two board members. The emergency provision will be lifted either by a majority vote from the board or when the federal, state and city states of emergency have been lifted.
School Board member Scott Barlow, who represents the 2nd District, introduced the resolution and said the purpose was to make the board as responsive as possible to a rapidly changing situation.
“That’s why I think granting some level of authority to allow for budget transfers without needing to publicly notice a meeting and bring all the board members together is important,” Barlow said. “As our role has evolved in the community, we have to be ready to make sure we are responsive to the needs of our kids, first and foremost.”
