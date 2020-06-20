The tow truck driver took a drag from his cigarette as he circled the thick stone pedestal. In the otherwise untouched park at the corner of Park Avenue and Grove, the eight foot slab stands out. It’s covered in green, white, black and orange spray-paint inscriptions — ACAB, BLM, a sinister looking drawing of a pig — as well as thick streams of red paint that’s been poured down the side.
And it stands alone.
The 10 foot bronze statue of a Confederate soldier carrying a civil war era artillery sponge, which had stood in this spot looking out towards Monroe Park since 1912, was pulled down overnight Tuesday as protests continued for the 19th straight night despite the rain. The soldier commemorating a Virginia Howitzer artillery unit that fought in the Civil War fell to cheers after someone tied a rope around its ankles and pulled. Soon after, the crowd dispersed, leaving the statue laying face-down in the dirt where it had fallen.
In the morning, people stopped by the park to take pictures of the toppled symbol until the tow truck driver and two men from VCU Facilities could strap it onto a flatbed.
The three men in florescent vests spoke quietly in front of the battered sculpture and waited for the flatbed to arrive to haul it away.
Amid conversations of police brutality and racial injustice, protesters have had monuments in their crosshairs. Another came down this weekend in Meadow Park in the Fan when protesters pulled down the statue atop the First Virginia Regiment Monument that honored a militia regiment formed before the Revolutionary War.
The first to fall was a Confederate general who stood in Monroe Park, less than a third of a mile from the Howitzer was pulled down. Next came the explorer Christopher Columbus. One day later, it was the Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue. And on Tuesday, Howitzer fell.
The sculptor, William Ludwell Sheppard, was a famous artist of the Lost Cause, a period at the end of the 19th century in which many from the former Confederacy attempted to rewrite the narrative of the Civil War to hone in on states’ rights while overlooking that states fought to keep the right to own slaves.
The symbols to that false narrative are steadily being dismantled by protesters and denounced by elected leaders. Gov. Ralph Northam called it a “false view of history” earlier this month and pledged to remove the Lee statue on Richmond's Monument Avenue. Richmond's City Council has vowed to remove the others on the street, and localities across the state are grappling with the Confederate figures honored on monuments, schools and roads. Virginia has the most in the nation, for now.
The flatbed pulled up to the corner of Park Avenue and Grove just before 7:45 am. The tow truck driver finished his cigarette, and the four men congregated around the truck.
The driver was from Capital Garage on Jefferson Davis Highway, a family-owned towing company that’s been in the area for 30 years. Their slogan is “Tow BIG or Go Home.”
One of the men wrapped a red band under the statue’s arms while another unhitched two large hooks from the boom of the truck. The tow truck driver put on a pair of work gloves before handling the statue.
Pedestrians stopped to watch or record the moment.
The tow truck driver fastened the hooks to the statue. One of the men started to hoist it into the air using controls that can only be likened to a large claw machine.
The workmen paid no attention to the small crowd that was gathering in the park, as if it was just like any other towing job on any other Wednesday morning.
The statues fall loudly, but are taken away quietly with little fanfare. Both companies that have done the work — Capital Garage and Seibert’s Towing — declined a request to talk about the work.
Suspending the statue a few feet off the ground, the men maneuvered it to the flatbed, slowly lowering it, wrapping it in a tarp and strapping it down.
Because the monument is located on VCU's property, the school was responsible for the statue’s removal. VCU confirmed that the statue is currently being stored by the towing company.
Capital Garage isn’t easily visible from Jefferson Davis Highway. A small wooden sign with red and black writing directs customers back behind the Advanced Auto Parts where the garage is situated. The business has an administrative office, a small hangar to serve as a repair shop and a series of impound lots.
Scattered between the lots is the company equipment — big rigs, large dumpsters, a cement mixer. The Howitzer isn't visible among the tightly packed cars. It'll be kept in storage until city leaders decide on long-term plans for the statues.
All of the other toppled monuments were on city grounds.
The city, through the Department of Public Works and the Richmond Police Department, has a contract with Seibert’s Towing.
The city has not publicly announced where the other statues are being kept or what the plan for them is, but VCU has said the Howitzer will be subject to whatever the city decides.
Once the Howitzer was covered and strapped down, the flatbed drove off, leaving the empty pedestal in the park.
The plaque along the front reads, “To commemorate the deeds and services of the Richmond Howitzers of the period 1861 to 1865.”
But the words are barely visible under the layers of spray paint.
