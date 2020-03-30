Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced the city would restrict access to certain public spaces in response to Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order.
In a release, Stoney announced playgrounds and courts at public parks, as well as on Richmond Public Schools properties, are closed beginning Monday at 5 p.m. Access to the James River would be limited as well. Certain activities – swimming, sunbathing or congregating in groups – are now forbidden. Residents can still exercise along the river.
Police will enforce the restrictions, the release stated.
I'd take my chances with CV-19 then swimming in the James after reading the amount of sewage they dump in every year. Great leadership of what party?
