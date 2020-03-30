20200321_MET_WEAT_JM07

A young man strung a hammock between a blooming tree and a utility pole on Brown's Island. Generally maintaining personal space, Richmonders took advantage of mid-80's temperatures on Friday, March 20, the first full day of Spring.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced the city would restrict access to certain public spaces in response to Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order.

In a release, Stoney announced playgrounds and courts at public parks, as well as on Richmond Public Schools properties, are closed beginning Monday at 5 p.m. Access to the James River would be limited as well. Certain activities – swimming, sunbathing or congregating in groups – are now forbidden. Residents can still exercise along the river.

Police will enforce the restrictions, the release stated.

