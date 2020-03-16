Richmond is working to move dozens of homeless men and women living in an encampment in Shockoe Valley to emergency shelter, citing the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city and nonprofit providers will make additional shelter beds and hotel rooms available for people living in the encampment beginning Monday night. The effort comes after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Sunday banned gatherings of 100 people or more in response to the public health crisis.
“For us, it’s critical,” said Kelly King Horne, executive director of Homeward, a nonprofit that is working with localities and other nonprofits to coordinate the region’s response.
The number of people currently living in the encampment exceeded 100 as recently as last month, but has fluctuated in recent weeks as outreach efforts connected some with housing and support services.
People who are unsheltered are at higher risk to contract the disease due to inadequate sanitation and inability to isolate from others, King Horne said. Preexisting health issues, which many people who are homeless in Richmond have, also increase a person’s risk of experiencing serious complications from the disease.
Contact with volunteers who are not properly trained and may carry the virus, does too, she added.
About a half dozen outreach workers arrived at the encampment Monday morning to begin the effort. People who move out of the camp will also receive assistance for transportation and meals, according to a city release.
The encampment sprung up in November at 1400 Oliver Hill Way, outside of the city’s emergency hypothermia shelter. That building, called the Giles Center, is closed on nights when the temperature is not forecast to drop below 40 degrees.
City officials and nonprofits said last week they aimed to shut the camp down by the end of March.
That timeline changed because of the virus, King Horne said.
“This is a pandemic now,” King Horne said. “People are going to die.”
(this story will be updated).
I’m glad to read these folks are receiving help. If this pandemic teaches us anything, I hope it’s that extending a hand (gloved or not) to help another is always the right thing thing to do. For those who profess a faith, it’s a commandment in every denomination. For those who don’t, embrace the concept that each simple act of generosity and kindness improves our imperfect world. Let your better self shine during what appears to be dark days for mankind.
Rump’s ineptitude and misinformation in handling the Corona virus is hurting the poorest people in America the most.
His what-me-worry attitude towards the virus has set the USA weeks behind in addressing it and has crashed the stock market... again.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election”
“Reporter: White House Knew Of Coronavirus' 'Major Threat,' But Response Fell Short“
