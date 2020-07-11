"We want them out there, not in Bon Air," chanted a group of about 60 people as they marched around the perimeter of Monroe Park in protest of the juvenile detention system.
"Out there," organizers said, meant schools and universities, like nearby Virginia Commonwealth University, where young people can thrive, rather than youth prisons like Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center.
The Saturday morning event, called the Justice Parade, was led by RISE For Youth, a Richmond organization focused on "dismantling the youth prison model by promoting the creation of community-based alternatives to youth incarceration," according to the organization's website.
Their yearly Justice Parade aims to raise awareness of issues relating to youth incarceration and had previously drawn crowds of up to 300. But this year, the threat of COVID-19 meant that the event could not be held as usual.
Instead, they coordinated a much smaller in-person event, with a few people, including mayoral candidate Alexsis Rodgers, speaking before the march began.
RISE For Youth also created a virtual Justice Parade, in which participants are asked to walk a mile and post a picture to social media.
The idea of walking a mile comes from the philosophy that supporters are "willing to go the extra mile for youth justice," RISE For Youth Executive Director Valerie Slater told the crowd on Saturday. Marchers circled Monroe Park twice to hit that mile mark.
The virtual marches are also part of the organization's campaign to raise $10,000 towards their forthcoming Youth Development Academy. The academy, which Slater said will begin next summer, will place 15 youths at part-time internships with local organizations that focus on justice.
The money raised from this campaign will go towards the interns' stipends of $1,000 per month.
So far, the organization has made 60% of its $10,000 goal- a small percentage of the $90,000 cost of funding all 15 internships. Donations on Saturday totaled $800.
"We're going to give them the education, we're going to give them the experience, and then we're anticipating that they're going to be able to live fulfilled, impassioned lives making social change," Slater said.
Youths who join the organization train under members its staff, and often participate in planning events and marches.
Iyana Scroggins, 14, and Denisha Saunders, 21, helped plan the march in Monroe Park. Both have only been a part of the organization for a few months.
They, along with other youth organizers, have attended several virtual meetings planning Saturday's event and discussing logistics.
"I think the event went pretty good overall," Scroggins said. "There was a lady walking and she just joined us out of nowhere. I thought that was very powerful."
