The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is extending its eviction freeze until May 1 for all its public housing communities.
The RRHA announced Friday that from February until May 1, it will also offer repayment agreements to current tenants who have RRHA debt. Repayment agreements will be accepted for any debt existing on a tenant’s ledger, the housing authority said in a news release.
Tenants will not be required to make any down payment to apply for a repayment agreement, the authority said. The monthly repayment amount will be capped at 10 percent of a family’s adjusted monthly income.
“We recognize that some of RRHA’s previous debt collection efforts did not best position every RRHA family for success,” RRHA CEO Damon Duncan said in a statement. “This ‘no questions asked’ repayment option is designed to give every RRHA resident a chance to succeed, no matter what happened in the past.”
The RRHA, under pressure from tenant advocates, said in November that it would not evict any tenants for the rest of 2019. Last month, the freeze was extended through January.
The RRHA will begin accepting applications for repayment agreements in early February. Duncan did not specify a date.
Duncan said rent and other fees will continue to accrue during the moratorium, and tenants are encouraged to continue regular payments. Any debts not satisfied before the end of the freeze might be subject to legal action, the RRHA said.
Duncan said that over the next three months, the RRHA will be implementing other accounting and policy changes to allow families to remain in their housing.
