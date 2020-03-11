Richmond housing officials announced additional funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Wednesday aimed at providing more thorough assistance and connecting families to educational opportunities, health services and other programs.
Damon Duncan, CEO of Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, said the $717,500 Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency grant will expand current capacity while offering more to those already enrolled for transportation, child care, job training and more.
“We have a goal of 100% participation in service efforts because we believe if families are prepared they can take advantage of a voucher, they can take advantage of returning to revitalized communities, they have more options,” Duncan said.
The funds will also cover the salaries of two coordinator positions who will be in charge of rolling out the programs and connecting people to existing programs offered both by RRHA, city and state programs and other organizations. The salary cap on each position is $69,000 including benefits, but RRHA can decide to match funds.
Dominque Blom, General Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Office of Public and Indian Housing at HUD, was on-hand to present the check and said the funds will help the 2,900 people in the Richmond area enrolled in programs where they need it most.
“Studies have shown that what residents want primarily is financial assistance and that has become the bedrock to being able to become self-sufficient,” Blom said.
She said it was rare for localities to be newly selected for ROSS funds and roughly 26,000 residents across the country receive assistance through the grant.
Two RRHA successes shared their stories at the event and the ways RRHA has helped them become independent including Charletta Byrance, now living in Mosby Court but on a two-year track to home ownership.
She said the programs provided her a stepping stone to becoming fully self-sufficient and she hopes the additional funds can do the same for others.
The announcement was made at the site of the new Creighton Court mixed-income development, called the Armstrong Renaissance, which completed the first 105 units last fall for around $26 million. Twenty-eight Creighton residents moved into new homes there beginning in November. The housing authority is lining up financing for construction of the remaining units.
Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to Eviction Lab, a team of researchers from Princeton University who have been tracking rates since 2017.
