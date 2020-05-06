The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority board on Wednesday named an interim replacement for departing CEO Damon E. Duncan.
Stacey Daniels-Fayson, the housing authority’s controller, will replace Duncan while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement. Five members of the board approved the appointment during a virtual meeting held Wednesday. There was no discussion of the appointment in open session, and no members of the public addressed the board during the meeting.
Daniels-Fayson has worked for the housing authority since 2007, according to her LinkedIn page. As controller, she oversees the federally-funded agency’s budget, fiscal reporting and other accounting functions.
Prior to working for the housing authority, Daniels-Fayson worked for the city of Richmond for 13 years. She is a graduate of Virginia Union University and holds a bachelors degree in accounting, according to her LinkedIn page.
She could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.
RRHA announced Duncan’s departure in late March. In a statement at the time, he said he wanted to be closer to family and pursue other opportunities in Georgia. His tenure lasted just over a year.
Daniels-Fayson becomes the fourth person to head the agency since January 2018, succeeding Duncan, Orlando Artze and T.K. Somanath.
