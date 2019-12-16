The eviction freeze for Richmond’s public housing communities has been extended.
On Monday, CEO Damon E. Duncan told the housing authority’s Board of Commissioners no families living in RRHA properties would face eviction through January 2020. Last month, Duncan announced a moratorium on evictions through the end of the year.
“We just want to make sure that we’re as compassionate as possible when it comes to lease enforcement,” Duncan said in an interview.
The housing authority is still in the process of reviewing its policies governing rent collection and lease enforcement, Duncan said. That review process has included discussions with representatives from the Virginia Poverty Law Center, Legal Aid Justice Center and Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.
The organizations were sharply critical of the housing authority in the fall, as a surge of eviction cases stemming from RRHA properties hit the court docket. RRHA manages 4,000 federally subsidized apartments that are home to some of the region's poorest residents.
At the time, housing advocates accused RRHA of pursuing more evictions to clear the way for redevelopment of its properties. Duncan has said there is no link between redevelopment plans and the evictions.
Daryl Hayott, a Virginia Poverty Law Center attorney, praised RRHA's efforts since announcing the moratorium in a statement the housing authority issued Monday.
“We look forward to continuing this relationship for the betterment of the residents and the community as a whole,” Hayott stated.
