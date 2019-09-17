A career law enforcement official who contributed to the city’s crackdown on violent crime in the late 1990s and early 2000s is the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s new crime czar.
The housing authority hired Brian Swann as its new director of public safety in July but didn’t publicly announce the hire before Tuesday. In the role, Swann will serve as a liaison between Richmond’s public housing communities and law enforcement. He will earn $75,000 annually in the new position that CEO Damon E. Duncan created.
“As the properties at RRHA go, so goes the city,” Swann told an RRHA Board of Commissioners committee Tuesday.
From January to the end of August, violent crime increased 16% — from 111 to 129 incidents — in the six largest public housing communities when compared with the same period last year, according to statistics provided by the Richmond Police Department. Through the end of August, the RRHA properties have been home to about 1 in every 6 violent crimes across the city this year. However, property crime during the same period in those neighborhoods decreased 57% when compared with last year. The decline in property crime has contributed to an overall decrease in major crimes at the RRHA properties by 9%, according to police.
Crime has long been a scourge in the neighborhoods, sometimes referred to collectively as the Big Six: Creighton, Fairfield, Gilpin, Hillside, Mosby and Whitcomb courts. RRHA and city officials have called the neighborhoods, home to some of the region’s poorest residents, hotbeds for shootings, drug trafficking and other crime.
Swann’s comments came the morning after three shootings at three RRHA communities left one person dead and three others injured. A fourth incident — a beating — took place at another RRHA property and was broadcast live on Facebook. Swann said he was in contact with the Richmond Police Department about the investigations.
Swann’s career in law enforcement spans more than 30 years, including 14 years in Richmond working with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He headed the bureau’s Richmond office for about half that time, overseeing a team that led a crackdown on gun violence and shootings.
In 2011, Swann left Richmond for a one-year stint as chief of the bureau’s criminal groups and gangs branch in Washington.
He returned a year later when then-Gov. Bob McDonnell appointed him deputy secretary for public safety, a position Swann held for the last 14 months of McDonnell’s term.
Since then, Swann has worked as a consultant. He said he sought out the RRHA post because he wants to improve the quality of life for residents in some of Richmond’s most dangerous neighborhoods.
In what was called a “strategic decision” at the time, the housing authority in 2014 disbanded a seven-member, in-house police force that patrolled the communities. The decision came months after the firing of its chief, Hal Hazelton, who then sued the agency.
Swann said his hiring should not be viewed as a return of that force. He won’t carry a gun or arrest people, nor will he have any officers working for him, he said. Instead, he’ll visit the communities regularly and try to build relationships.
In his first six weeks on the job, Swann has participated in a number of community walks with Duncan. Reducing crime is a priority Duncan identified after taking over as CEO this past spring.
“We want [Swann] to get in to the communities, get to know the families, get to know the young people, start to establish, along with police, what the pattern of violence is, where it’s taking place and what can be done to address it,” Duncan said.
Swann said he will track the number of murders and aggravated assaults at RRHA properties as metrics of his own effectiveness.
“I plan to judge myself on those two stats,” he said. “If they go up, I’m not doing a good job and I need to adjust my strategy. If they go down, that’s good, but I’m never going to be satisfied.”
