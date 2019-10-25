Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Bill Lohmann, whose amiable accounts from rural byways give readers a deeper understanding of their state, will receive the 2019 George Mason Award for outstanding contributions to Virginia journalism.
Lohmann was selected by the Virginia Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, which first presented the Mason award in 1964.
"With all of the upheaval in our business, I'm just grateful to still be doing something I love after 40 years," said Lohmann, 62.
"It’s always nice to be recognized for your work, but the Mason Award is something special and a particularly pleasant surprise – like finding a $100 bill in the sofa cushions (which, incidentally, is something I’ve never done)."
Chapter President Jeff South described Lohmann as a consummate storyteller.
"At a time when so many writers go for snark, he writes stories that are touching, poignant and genuine -- stories that provide teachable movements for his readers," South said. “His stories give readers a deep insight into the breadth of Virginia: its history, its culture and its people. So when the awards committee looked at the various nominations, the packet for Bill really stood out as the one we really wanted to honor this year.”
Lohmann, a Richmond native, traces his newspaper career to 1968 as a paperboy for The Richmond News Leader. He began his writing career as a sports writer with the Charlottesville Daily Progress before joining United Press International, where he worked in bureaus in Richmond, Orlando and Atlanta. He wrote for the News Leader from 1988 until its merger with The Times-Dispatch four years later.
He has written several books, including "DR COPTER: The Flying Physician Who Kept His Promise to Tangier Island," "Back Roads: People, Places and Pie from around Virginia" and a sequel to that book with his "Back Roads" partner in pie, RTD senior photographer Bob Brown, a 2014 George Mason Award recipient.
Lohmann has won more than a dozen awards from the Virginia Press Association, including a 2008 first-place in the "combination picture and story" category for a piece on a young woman whose arms and legs were amputated after a severe infection. His interview subjects have included author Tom Wolfe, businessman Ted Turner, local "poor man's philanthropist" Tom Cannon, and a birdhouse maker in the mountains of Patrick County.
“Bill is an outstanding ambassador for Virginia journalism,” said Times-Dispatch President and Publisher Tom Silvestri in nominating Lohmann for the award. “His many travels throughout the state, his connections to Virginians of all walks of life, his coverage of major issues, his diversity of topics, his reliable reporting, and his compassion for readers are the highest of achievements.
“Bill’s longstanding impact also comes in telling the stories of major newsmakers and average citizens by putting them on equal footing, benefiting readers who welcome deeper understanding of what it means to live in Virginia,” he said.
Times-Dispatch Executive Editor Paige Mudd observed that Lohnmann is known for his features and columns, "but his reporting skills and his eye for even the smallest detail or nuance make him a true news man.
"Bill’s ability to show his subjects through his prose, not just tell their stories, is remarkable," she said. "His writing is at times humorous, often poignant and always memorable, like the people and places in his work."
The George Mason Award is named in honor of the principal author of the Virginia Declaration of Rights, the model for the Bill of Rights in the U.S. Constitution.
Lohmann will be presented with the award 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Bar Solita, 123 W. Broad. The reception is open to the public. Tickets are $30-$50 and can be purchased online, by cash or check at the door or by mailing a check to 660 Krim Point Loop, Midlothian, VA 23114, payable to SPJ/SDX Foundation. Proceeds will benefit the Virginia SPJ,SDX Educational Foundation.
