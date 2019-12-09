'Rumors of War' to be unveiled today along Arthur Ashe Boulevard

An installation and conservation team worked to assemble Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” statue at the entrance to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday morning. Cast in bronze, the sculpture is over 27 feet tall.
PHOTOS: 'Rumors of War' installed at VMFA days before official unveiling
1 of 12
The pedestal for Kehinde Wiley's sculpture, Rumors of War, was installed at the VMFA Thursday, December 5, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Workers prepare the pedestal for Kehinde Wiley's sculpture, Rumors of War, at the VMFA Thursday, December 5, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The pedestal for Kehinde Wiley's sculpture, Rumors of War, was installed at the VMFA Thursday, December 5, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The pedestal for Kehinde Wiley's sculpture, Rumors of War, was installed at the VMFA Thursday, December 5, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The pedestal for Kehinde Wiley's sculpture, Rumors of War, was installed at the VMFA Thursday, December 5, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Kehinde Wiley's statue, 'Rumors of War,' is being installed at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Kehinde Wiley's statue, 'Rumors of War,' is being installed at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" statue was being installed on the grounds of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday afternoon. The public unveiling is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/Times-Dispatch
Kehinde Wiley's statue, 'Rumors of War,' is being installed at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Kehinde Wiley's statue, 'Rumors of War,' is being installed at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Workmen assemble the "Rumors of War" statue by Kehinde Wiley on the grounds of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, VA Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2019.
BOB BROWN
BOB BROWN/times-dispatch
Wiley, the artist, will speak at the event, as well as Gov. Ralph Northam; Mayor Levar Stoney; the museum’s director, Alex Nyerges; and others.
Richmond’s All City High School Marching Band is scheduled to perform.
“Kehinde wanted to create an event that is upbeat and full of music,” said Jan Hatchette, a spokeswoman for the museum. In Times Square, a marching band from New Jersey performed.
Best-known for his official presidential portrait of Barack Obama, the 42-year-old artist has built his career on creating larger-than-life, regal portraits of minorities in classical poses, positioning his subjects in ways typically associated with wealthy and powerful white men.
“Rumors of War” depicts an African American figure with a crown of dreadlocks and dressed in modern clothing and sneakers, sitting astride a horse. Cast in bronze, the sculpture is over 27 feet tall and was on view in New York’s Times Square for the past few months.
It was created in response to Richmond’s monument of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue.
The sculpture is Wiley’s first piece of public art and the VMFA’s most expensive acquisition of a sculpture.
The acquisition was funded by an endowment of private donations, not state money.
VIDEO: The history of Richmond's Monument Avenue
Richmond’s Civil War monuments are part of the city’s landscape – an appeal to public memory. For some, that memory is rooted in pride. For others, it’s pain.
This historical timeline tells the story of the monuments that have stood high over the avenue - and the street itself. The video was produced Shelby Lum, Times-Dispatch staff photographer, and Nicole Kappatos, Times-Dispatch archivist. It's narrated by RTD columnist Jeff Schapiro.
Over the course of several months, Lum and Kappatos compiled a historical timeline using major dates for the construction of the statues on Monument Avenue.
With that timeline, they combed through archival resources to see what local papers, including the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Richmond Planet were reporting at the time of the statues’ construction. The goal was to give a historically accurate painting using newspaper-related sources, of what was happening in the Richmond community at the time the monuments were created. The Times-Dispatch archives, the Valentine and the Library of Congress were used to tell the story.
