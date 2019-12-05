A group of scholars and authors will gather at the Library of Virginia on Saturday to discuss the historic importance of Shockoe Bottom and the need to protect the neighborhood, once the second-largest slave trading hub in the country, from inappropriate development.
The symposium comes after years of studies and discussions in Richmond about how to memorialize the slave trade in a city whose leaders have traditionally preferred to keep that history out of prominent view.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the free symposium begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 4:30 p.m. Shortly after that, participants will visit the city’s African burial ground.
More than 20 historians, authors, university professors and museum officials will make presentations, according to the symposium’s sponsor, the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality.
Participants include Christy Coleman, CEO of The American Civil War Museum; John Moeser, senior fellow at the Bonner Center for Civic Engagement at the University of Richmond; Douglas Egerton, a history professor at Le Moyne College and author of the book “Gabriel’s Rebellion”; and Ana Edwards, chair of the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project.
Edwards and her project have been pushing for a 9-acre memorial park in Shockoe Bottom since 2015. The organizers invited Mayor Levar Stoney to visit the symposium and have said they hope he will endorse the plan.
Edwards said the event will bring various aspects of the neighborhood’s history into a single place for a discussion on how black history helped create the city as it is now.
And she said the city is making some progress on reaching decisions on how to recognize slave history in Shockoe Bottom.
“People who are doing projects in Shockoe Bottom are actually in the same room talking to each other,” she said after a meeting Wednesday of the Shockoe Alliance, a city government’s initiative that is gathering feedback on how to shape Shockoe Bottom and commemorate its history.
Stoney kicked off the alliance effort in April. Sal Musarra, a consultant helping guide the group’s meetings, said there will be one more alliance meeting early next year and then those involved will make recommendations.
The discussion should include families whose ancestors were enslaved and sold here. Ancestors who never knew freedom or liberty, who suffered under a system of grave injustice and brutality and terror, and who never knew the promise of hope. Let them tell you what it is like to drive each day past vast monuments praising those who made this nightmare possible. Let them help each of us walk in their shoes and know their hearts and feelings and observations. And you will more clearly see that our 400 year system of terror and shame continues...
